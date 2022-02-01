Struggling country churches a new target in city exodus

City folk chasing a lifestyle change in the country are also turning their attention to abandoned churches.



A selling agent said he could hardly believe the amount of interest being shown in the Uniting Church at Glenthompson in Victoria's western district which goes to public auction in a few weeks.

"People are ringing from Melbourne, from Sydney, from all over," David Jennings, the Elders agent in Ararat, said excitedly.

This small rural town of about 250 people is about three hours drive west from Melbourne.

Churches are under the hammer right around Australia.

Two Uniting Church buildings in Shepparton are for sale, as is Lake Macquarie near Newcastle and many others around the country.



A former church at Innisfail in Queensland is on the market for over $430,000.

The building has had extensive renovations, with a loft, and it has been offered out for holiday lease.



This former church at Innisfail has been converted to a home and is offered for holiday leasing. Picture: First National Real Estate.

There is a not-so-old former Uniting Church building at Abergowrie, near Ingham, (circa 1958) for sale at $295,000 after being closed in 2010.



Helen Munro Property agent Lorraine Marshall said it was "my first church" and she was surprised at the high level of interest.

In South Australia, the fully renovated former Anglican Church manse in country Wilmington is on the market for $175,000.

The Glenthompson church in Victoria goes to public auction on February 12 with a suggested starting price of about $330,000.

Agents said there are many buyers keen to convert the buildings to live in them but were often scared off by heritage restrictions.

The last services were held in Glenthompson's century-old brick church back in 2019 with only two couples left in the congregation.



Church treasurer Sally Gray said it was a sad day for her small town near Hamilton to see their church sold.



"It's a sign of the times, COVID brought the end a bit sooner but we just didn't have the numbers anymore, a lot of country churches are in the same boat."

The renovated manse at Wilmington in SA. Picture: Wardle Co Real Estate.

Ms Gray said she hoped someone would buy the church and live in it.

"We have a wonderful little community here, we want someone to make use of the building whether they come from the city or not."

The local Anglican and Catholic churches are still continuing with services.



Rev Angie Griffin is the Uniting Church minister based in Hamilton who is helping places like Glenthompson "transition", as she calls it.

"Congregations are dwindling across the country and those who are left are increasingly elderly," Rev Griffin said.

"They can't afford the upkeep of the buildings ... too much has been asked of two few for some time."

Elders agent Mr Jennings said he expected a good crowd for the public auction on site on February 12.

"There has been such a great deal of interest," he said.

"Those from interstate and Melbourne said they planned to live there and most would either live their permanently or use it as a weekender."

For now, those left in Glenthompson are trying to arrange the sale of the pews and church furniture which remains in the building.



"We had such a fun centenary of the church back in 2015, that was really the last big occasion for the church," Ms Gray said.



She said the online livestreaming of church services had been a lifeline for church-goers during COVID-19 restrictions but she feared the loss of connection with the church community.

"Online services have been good but most people like joining with others to worship and have that community," she said.

Glenthompson's St Andrew's Uniting church was opened in December 1915 as a Presbyterian church.

It replaced a wooden structure which had been in use for 40 years.



It is set on a large block with leadlight and stain-glassed windows, pendant light fittings, timber floorboards and timber-lined ceilings.



There is rear vestry with vanity.



Also included is a clad building with a large open space, separate room/office and a kitchenette.

