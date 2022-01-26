evokeAG set to come to Adelaide

International agrifood tech event evokeAG has announced its next event will be at Adelaide.

Organised by AgriFutures, the event, slated for February 21-22, 2023, will see thousands of delegates and over 110 speakers, thought leaders and startups from across the world convening to discuss food sustainability, supply chain demands and ways to increase agricultural capacity and profitability across the Asia Pacific region.



The event was sold out in 2019 and 2020 but has since had to cancel its events at Perth and Sydney.

AgriFutures Australia managing director John Harvey believes next year's event will play an even more crucial role in powering globally relevant conversations within the agrifood tech ecosystem.



"The disruptive impact of the pandemic has highlighted serious shortfalls in our food security systems," he said.



"There is an increasing sense of urgency around how we engage in global conversations, mitigate risk to our supply chain and challenge the conventions of what we grow, how we grow it and what we eat.



"Balance this with an extremely productive Australian agricultural landscape including big yields, and all-time high prices, evoke AG. 2023 event brings together a collision of opportunities and challenges with the best local and global minds to solve some of these issues."



Mr Harvey also confirmed the SA government had pledged its support to work closely with evoke AG. stakeholders and event partners as part of their ongoing commitment to foster a globally recognised innovation community.



"We are excited to work alongside the government of SA, who are equally committed to highlighting the full potential of the agrifood tech community and drive real change across the entire region," he said.



SA Premier Steven Marshall said the government was proud to welcome the 2023 evoke AG. event to Adelaide, saying it could help boost the economy as it re-opened.



"The event is projected to create 70 jobs, generate more than 8000 bed nights with an economic boost to the state of $7.4 million," he said.



Mr Harvey said after the two-year hiatus, the event was predicted to attract significant local and global funding opportunities for agrifood tech startups, scaleups and innovators and to connect farmers.



"In 2020, we had $4 billion of capital in the room. In 2023, we'll be welcoming international delegates back to the Asia Pacific region and attracting significant local and global capacity to match, if not, exceed the 2020 benchmark to drive investment in agrifood tech innovation," he said.



"And importantly we're also focused on making sure farmers are in the room to shape the conversation, help direct investment and connect with startups to see the opportunities for agritech to solve on-farm problems."



Event details including speakers, startup and investment programs, networking opportunities, and sideline activities will be released in the coming months.



Tickets will be on sale for evoke AG. 2023 in March 2022.



Details: For more information about the event or to sign up for the evoke AG. newsletter, visit evokeag.com



