SunRice workers strike as workplace negotiations hit stand still

MORE than 300 SunRice workers will strike across regional NSW and Victoria next week, calling on the company to ditch its proposal to erode worker conditions.

The United Workers Union has been negotiating a new workplace agreement with SunRice for the past eight months, but talks have come to a standstill.

The workers are seeking a decent pay increase per year over a four year agreement, improving their job security and ensuring casuals are looked after, without trading away their current conditions.

UWU spokesman Tom Czech said workers were essentially being asked to fund their own pay rise with the company's proposed cuts to conditions that would have ramifications through the regions.



"Workers are deeply concerned to see SunRice attempt to remove important conditions," Mr Czech said.



"This included removing leave from the agreement for volunteer firefighters and domestic violence victims, as well as time to donate blood.

"Here we have a heartless corporation neglecting their workers and their communities by stripping workers of guaranteed time to contribute and play these vital roles."



Mr Czech said the attempt at reducing worker conditions was a particularly bitter pill to swallow, SunRice's bumper seasons and bumper profits.



Despite staff shortages of up to 15 per cent across all sites, the company produced 620,000 tonnes of rice last year.

Last time an agreement rollover was negotiated, only 47,000 tonnes of rice was produced, but the company didn't take any conditions away.



"Through the pandemic, workers have been expected to do countless overtime to cover for staffing shortages and to process bumper harvests," Mr Czech said.



"As essential workers, they have kept supermarket shelves stocked with staple goods for communities around the country. The company's response is an insult, driven by corporate greed."



The 330 workers will strike at SunRice, CopRice and Australian Grain Storage locations on Tuesday, February 1 and Wednesday, February 2.

SunRice has been contacted for comment.



