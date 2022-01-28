Lamb's billboard campaign takes swipe at WA leader

Meat and Livestock Australia's international billboard campaign recently unveiled in global hotspots around the world hasn't missed a beat back here in Australia, taking a brazen swipe at WA premier, Mark McGowan.

The international billboard campaign, 'Letters to Leaders', invites leaders around the world to head back down-under for a lamb barbie.

The brazen message to McGowan takes a swipe at the premier's hard border closures during the pandemic, "Hey Mark, come and visit Australia some time. We'll fire up the barbie", the billboard reads.

MLA's message to the US not to forget Australia's delicious lamb.

Mr McGowan recently announced an extension of the WA border lockdown in the face of the ongoing Omicron wave.

But he wasn't the only leader to get a billboard addressed to him.

Following the launch of their summer lamb ad, The Lost Country of the Pacific, an international billboard campaign hyping Australian lamb has also been unveiled in New York, Paris, London and Aukland.



The series of humorous messages tap into topical events and light-hearted rivalries, the UK billboard takes a subtle dig at the recent cricket score, 'Hi England, cooking lamb over some ashes if you're keen?'

While the US message reads, 'Hey Joe, BBQ at my place. Love, that 'fella Down Under'.', whilst in France the billboard reads, 'G'day Manny, Let's forget the past. BBQ at my place? Kisses, Scotty'.

In New Zealand, the message, 'Hey NZ, BBQ at ours. No need to bring any lamb', is a gentle reminder to our friends over the ditch where the best lamb really comes from.



Domestic Market Manager at MLA Graeme Yardy said now international borders (and nearly all of our state borders) are starting to open up, MLA wanted to get their Aussie lamb message of unity out a bit wider this summer.



"We hope our 'Letters to Leaders' give people a laugh, but also serve as a reminder that Australia is home to the most delicious lamb," Mr Yardy said.

