Eyre Peninsula cropping farm hits the market this week

A large broadacre cropping property at the top of the Eyre Peninsula has been listed for sale this week.



Graham and Nicole Payne's Warmaluma is being offered as a whole at 1919 hectares (4742 acres) or in three lots by Ray White.

Agents say Warmaluma, between Wudinna and Kimba, is also well suited to incorporating a livestock program.

The property is being offered through an expression of interest process closing on March 10.

The three lots are - Home (741ha, 1830ac), Pink Pig (856.5ha, 2116ac) and Aeroplane 322ha, 796ac).

Ray White agent Daniel Schell said it was impossible to put an expected price on the property.

"Results for similar sales in the area over the past year have been much better than most would have ever thought," Mr Schell said.

The long term rainfall average of the area is 320mm.



Warmaluma is mostly gently undulating arable land with mainly sandy loam soils over clay.



The balance of land is timbered scrub breaks on the northern end of the property and is securely watered via SA mains.

The farm has been set up for broadacre cropping with a number of internal fences removed for ease of operation for machinery.

It also features two homesteads and extensive farm shedding.

The three-bedroom main homestead, built in 1964, features an open living area with large windows overlooking the inground salt chlorinated pool.



It has a number of silos, rainwater tanks, a two-stand shearing shed with yards plus also steel cattle yards.

The second manager's residence is on the Pink Pig block with three bedrooms.



Pink Pig also has a three-stand raised board shearing shed with steel yards, steel cattle yards and lots of shedding.

Aeroplane is fenced into two main paddocks.

"The offering of 'Warmaluma' provides an outstanding opportunity to invest in a parcel of farming land which has been held in the same family for over 90 years," Mr Schell said.

"The property features the characteristics of a productive broadacre cropping platform also suited to livestock programs benefiting from scale, operational efficiency and quality improvements.

"As a fully stand-alone enterprise or expansion opportunity to an existing agribusiness, the vendor is encouraging offers for the property as a whole or in individual lots," Mr Schell said.

For more information contact Daniel Schell on 0415 436379 or Geoff Schell 0418 842421 at Ray White Rural SA.

