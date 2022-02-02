Stony Batter history for sale

History says the opportunity to secure Stony Batter only comes up once a century or two.

But today, the aggregation of the 1695-hectare Stony Batter and 1509ha Arabanoo capable of running 25,000 dry sheep equivalents on their 3202ha slice of New England, together with the Red Island Beef business, is up for sale.

The current owners purchased Stony Batter North in 2007 and Stony Batter itself in 2014 from the Cooper family in a private deal.

McCulloch Agencies managing director Daniel McCulloch said the sale in 2022 would be the first time Stony Batter, at Kingstown halfway between Armidale and Tamworth, was offered for public sale in 150 years.

Among its five residences is the circa-1887 homestead. One of the first built in the district, it has four bedrooms under the 362-square-metre roof. Period features abound, such as double-hung timber windows, period doors, polished timber floorboards, fireplaces and verandahs.



In fact, there are two connecting buildings constructed of bricks fired on the property and ironbark slabs.

About 120 kilometres north-east is Arabanoo. Together, the properties offered diversity in climates, Mr McCulloch said.

"As an aggregation, it has two operation hubs providing climatic risk management while being in proximity to be operated as one enterprise," he said.

The buyer will hit the ground running with a turnkey walk in, walk out deal.



"It's an opportunity to gain an immediate foothold in the booming Australian beef industry," Mr McCulloch said.

It's a reasonably big footprint at that, with a 12-month projected cash flow of $1.9 million.

Plant and equipment is included in the sale as are 1000 Angus breeders, some pregnancy-tested in calf, spring-calving angus heifers and cows, plus autumn-calving cows with calves at foot.

Water is plentiful, Mr McCulloch said, with extensive Gwydir River frontage, numerous creek frontages, 41 megalitre water entitlements, secure livestock water from multiple sources, fertile soil types, highly arable topography, productive native and improved pastures, plus natural riparian timber.

With the property comes the Red Island Beef business. Mainly a breeder of Angus cattle, Red Island also makes strategic cattle trades.

Mr McCulloch said the breeding business underpinned the enterprise, with the trading business delivering flexibility to utilise high pasture growth in favourable seasons.

Bloodlines are based on quality Booroomooka genetics. Some Red Island Beef bull calves are retained entire and only used as back-up bulls. Registered cows have also been purchased when the opportunity arises.

The cattle trading operation is conditional on price and feed availability. Since 2020, 1879 young female cattle have been traded.

Mr McCulloch said the approach gave Red Island Beef multiple exit options.

"They can add weight to sell a joinable heifer into the restocker market, take heifers to heavier kill weights, or value add the heifer by joining and selling in-calf or retaining and calving," he said.

"Red Island Beef is a recognised brand that's is highly regarded within the industry and key markets such as Auctions Plus."

The Stony Batter Aggregation is being offered for sale by two stage expression of interest, with the first stage closing on March 10. Mr McCulloch expects it will attract offers of more than $20 million.

Contact Daniel McCulloch on 0429 613 332 or LAWD agent Colin Medway on 0428 481 243.

