Heavy rain hampers emergency repairs in flooded SA outback | pictures

Some big rain totals were recorded overnight in the already flooded areas of the South Australian outback.



With even more rain forecast today, the repair work on the vital transport links on the Stuart Highway and Trans-Australian railway is likely to be even further delayed.

The RAAF is continuing the airlift of vital food supplies via the Coober Pedy Airport and mine site Prominent Hill from Adelaide.

The flash floods of last week have stopped freight moving between the east and west coast - likely to be impacted for weeks.

Last night's rain totals - Port Augusta 59mm, Oodnadatta 50mm, Ernabella (near NT border) 105mm, Coober Pedy 9mm.

Supermarket supplies in Darwin, already impacted by COVID-19, have taken a mighty hit as recent pictures show.

Some freight companies are taking huge detours via Queensland to supply the NT.

Australian Rail Track Corporation now says 18 sites stretching over 300km have been affected by the flooding incident, with most having now been assessed by engineering and project staff.

Emergency food supplies are offloaded at Coober Pedy Airport yesterday. Picture: RAAF.

"One small section of track has not been assessed as yet due to access constraints in the area," a spokesman said.

Most of the worst damage is in the Tarcoola area where the line splits to head off to Darwin and Perth.

The ARTC spokesman expects the track will remain closed for at least 12 days and a further update on timeframes for recovery will be provided later this week.



"ARTC has focussed its efforts on securing the required resources and developing the plan to enable recovery of the damaged rail line," the spokesman said.



The "large-scale" repair work is now well underway with plant and equipment and materials onsite.



"Additional contractors are now also onsite to assist ARTC crews and works include building access roads, ensuring supplies can get to damaged locations and supporting restoration works.



There are 18 rail sites stretching over 300km in the Tarcoola region needing repair. Picture: ARTC.

"Our focus is to ensure the section of track is restored to enable the safe passage of trains."

ARTC has employed extra contractors to help in the repair work which includes building access roads, ensuring supplies can get to damaged locations and supporting restoration works.



Meanwhile, the ADF is continuing to deliver urgent supplies to Coober Pedy and Prominent Hill airfields in support of SA Government emergency services.

The government declared the outback flooding as a major emergency on the weekend.



Brigadier Graham Goodwin, Commander of 9th Brigade, said six tonnes of essential supplies and food were delivered to Coober Pedy and Prominent Hill yesterday via RAAF C-27J Spartans.

Prominent Hill is 130km south-east of Coober Pedy and is operated by a mining company.

SA State Emergency Services' deputy chief officer, Liz Connell said there were six flights scheduled over January 31 and February 1, carrying a total 20 tonnes of food.

