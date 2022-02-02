Success need not be complicated

Consumer demands continue to trend towards the desire for high-quality dairy products both in domestic and export markets.



One of the key contributing factors of quality translated onto the farm is Bulk Milk Cell Count (BMCC).

Annually, Dairy Australia recognises the top five per cent of farms nationally producing high-quality milk through the Australian Milk Quality Awards.

Graeme and Andrea Barlow along with Andrea's parents Ken and Marina Dixon form a four-way partnership.



They run two dairy operations in Yarram, Vic, assisted by their son Jayden Barlow.

The Barlow family are first-time recipients of an Australian Milk Quality Award.



Their continued attention to animal health and welfare on farm, despite being challenged by incredibly wet conditions, has seen them receive a gold award, placing them in the top 100 for milk quality within Australia.

Generational farms like these play an important role in the family's history, with Mr and Mrs Dixon buying the home farm in the early 1980s, followed by the acquisition of the second farm in 2007.



Graeme and Andrea have continued the legacy of D & B Farms Trust by entering the family partnership in 2016.

The second farm milks 401 spring calving Holsteins on 160ha of irrigated land with a milking platform of 155ha.



This year, D & B Farm 2 was the successful recipient of the gold Australian Milk Quality Award.

A large portion of the farm's success can be credited to the reliability and consistency of farm managers Peter and Kim Elliott.



Having staff that knew the importance and consequences of poor animal health, as well as having an eye for detail, helped maintain a healthy herd, Andrea said.



Early detection, treatment and prevention were the keys.

Producing to high standards

A focus for the Barlow family has always been on animal health, although in recent times the transition to a new processor has helped them achieve their goals.



High standards set by their milk processor have meant more emphasis on milk quality.



"We have to keep up, otherwise we won't progress," Graeme said.

Mastitis within a herd can be multifactorial, requiring consistency across several areas to maintain low somatic cell counts.



When asked about the three main drivers of low BMCC within their herd, the Barlows identified breeding, teat care and visual identification.

When focusing on breeding and genetics, using mastitis-resistant sires while also placing selection intensity on more productive individuals, promotes health and longevity within their herd.



"We don't breed replacements from repeat offenders," Jayden said.

Although the heritability of somatic cell count variation is estimated at 8pc, with environmental influences being predominant, genetic selection is still warranted and can provide long-term benefits to mastitis resistance within the herd.

Tactical breeding strategies and the recent utilisation of sexed semen programs on their heifers has been beneficial in aiding progression for the Barlows.



"It has allowed for surplus superior heifers, leaving room to compensate for culls," Jayden said.

Culling can be a useful tool when dealing with mastitis issues within a herd and is one of the strategic ways that the Barlows maintain a low BMCC within their herd.

"You can't have favourite cows that don't pull their weight in the herd," Graeme said.



"We have a strict policy of three times and you're out."

In some respects, culling is the only way to eliminate certain infections.



The Barlows no-compromise approach to culling for mastitis helps to reduce bacterial challenges within their herd.

The incorporation of essential hygiene during the milking process supports the family in minimising the occurrence of new infections.



This involves focusing their attention on teat care through preparation, cleanliness and ensuring teat skin health.

Consistency in teat care flows through to dairy plant maintenance, where they are conscious of the need for routine checks and upgrades, a contributor to potential new mastitis infections.

In their eyes, the importance of progression shines through.



"We are trying hard to constantly improve the farms," Andrea said.



In recent years they have made improvements to both the vacuum and cups.

Being a small milking team, they have the ability to individualise the herd and identify changes should they arise.

"Don't ever underestimate recognising their place in the herd when entering the shed," Andrea said.



Noticing a change in milking order allows farmers to detect and investigate potentially unwell individuals.

Keeping it simple

Simplicity is the key when identifying and isolating potential mastitis cases in the Barlow herd. Visual assessments are conducted when rises in BMCC are seen.



This includes analysing udder size and symmetry, identifying redness and swelling, recognition of clots on filter socks, as well as the use of hand stripping.

Although herd testing is not currently used within their herd, this is a tool that they wish to incorporate in the future, not only for mastitis control, treatment and prevention but also for breeding and data purposes.

When considering dry cow and calving management, teat seal and blanket dry cow treatment is used.

Previously, they saw a spike in mastitis cases post-calving when heifers were calved down with cows.



"As a result, we decided to calve all heifers down separately to cows," Jayden said.

This allows the Barlows to minimise the risk of infection due to heifers increased susceptibility to mastitis.



"Since this transition in management, we have had no further issues with clinical cases post-calving," Jayden said.

The Barlow family has shown that things don't have to be complicated to achieve good results on farm, farmers just need to be consistent and dedicated.



It comes down to a willingness to adapt and improve while maintaining an eye for detail and knowing who's who in the herd. In achieving results, have a mindful team and be steadfast within the approach.

