Now hear this: World's crunchiest apple comes down under

THE world's loudest crunching apple has landed in Australia.

Major apple and citrus producer Montague has launched its new early season apple, SweeTango which has a harvest window from January to February.



SweeTango has a bright red blush over a yellow cream breaking background and officially holds the Guinness world record for the loudest crunch.

The record (79.1 decibels relative to the carrier) was set in New Zealand in 2016 with NZ television personality Arthur Green taking the bite.

SweeTango was developed by apple breeders from the University of Minnesota who crossed Zester and Honeycrisp apples using non-GMO breeding techniques.



In 2009 the SweeTango brand was sold for the first time on the US apple market.



Montague commenced testing of trees which produce SweeTango apples in Australia in 2017, with the first commercial fruit entering the market five years later.

This will be the first season of SweeTango apples with a small volume of 80,000 kilograms being harvested in early 2022.



However, it is estimated that by 2030, more than 2.9 million kilograms will be available.

The flavour profile is crisp and sweet with a zesty watermelon flavour and touch of citrus, honey, and spice.



Montague fresh general manager Rowan Little said the company was excited about the launch.



"SweeTango harvest is well underway to ensure they are available throughout summer," Mr Little said.



"This crunchy, yet juicy, sweet and zesty apple is unlike any other, and we are thrilled for our customers to experience this new variety."

SweeTango will be available across all Woolworths, Costco and selected independent stores this summer.

