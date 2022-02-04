KFC insists its plant-based nuggets are finger lickin' good

KFC has launched plant-based "chicken" nuggets at its stores across America.



It depends on the success of the fake poultry trial in the US before Australian KFC fans are likely to be confronted by Beyond Fried Chicken here.



KFC has joined other big fast food chains which have entered the fake meat world, McDonald's has experimented with McPlant and Hungry Jacks has continued with its Rebel Whopper.

The plant-based nuggets have been developed by Beyond Meat exclusively for KFC.



Beyond Meat says the offering is a combination of soy and wheat protein, along with the famous 11 secret herbs and spices.

"It's packed with delicious flavor and the juicy satisfaction that you'd expect from KFC's iconic fried chicken but in a plant-based option that's still finger lickin' good," KFC says.



The trial will continue across the US "while stocks last".

Once the success of the trial is evaluated the company will decided whether to roll it out globally.

Other than consumer reaction to the fake chicken, cost of producing the nugget against the chicken original is expected to be part of the evaluation process.

KFC first tested plant-based products back in 2019 as a limited offering in Atlanta and testing was expanded in 2020.

The company said both trials met with "overwhelming" demand from customers.

"The mission from day one was simple - make the world-famous Kentucky Fried Chicken from plants," KFC (US) president Kevin Hochman said.



"And now over two years later we can say, mission accomplished."

Despite some financial difficulties, US-based Beyond Meat holds a large market share in Australia and is often portrayed as a trail blazer in the alternative protein manufacturing world.



"We couldn't be prouder to partner with KFC to offer a best-in-class product that not only delivers the delicious experience consumers expect from this iconic chain, but also provides the added benefits of plant-based meat," Beyond Meat founder and CEO Ethan Brown said.



In the latest US trial, Beyond Fried Chicken is served with six or 12 nuggets and a choice of various sauces.



KFC has more than 26,000 restaurants in over 145 countries and territories around the world. It has almost 700 outlets in Australia.

