Federal government pledges $80 million to Murray-Darling Basin Plan

THE Commonwealth has committed $80 million to deliver projects supporting the health of rivers in NSW under the Murray-Darling Basin Plan, as it ramps up spending ahead of this year's election.

The funding will pay for fishways to improve movement along more than 2000 kilometres of northern Basin rivers; the manufacturing and installation of diversion screens at water extraction sites; and construction to support the health of the Macquarie Marshes.



At the announcement in Tamworth on Wednesday, Federal Minister for Water Keith Pitt said they were "significant" projects and were being delivered as part of the Northern Basin Toolkit.

"There's not much point putting new fish into the river if they get sucked into a pump somewhere just down stream," he said



"As part of these programs there'll be $50 million for connectivity to ensure that there is fish passage throughout local rivers.

"This money means local jobs, it means local manufacturing jobs, it means jobs for people on excavation, and concrete and the additional works that goes with them."

Mr Pitt said discussions about the funding had been ongoing for a while, but made no secret of the fact its timing was closely linked to the election.

"Nothing happens without planning, and nothing happens without taking time to work with our state counterparts," he said.

"In fact, I announced $126 million in the southern part of the basin just last week."

Deputy Prime Minister and Member for New England Barnaby Joyce, who is no stranger to the trials and tribulations of the Murray-Darling Plan, was also at the announcement on Wednesday.

Like Mr Pitt, he was forthright in his admission the money came as people prepare to head to the polls in a few months, but said it showed the Coalition has a plan for the basin.



The Nationals have come under fire for their handling of the Murray-Darling Basin Plan in the past, with stakeholders and politicians in South Australia claiming they had waged war on the state through their policies.

They have also pushed hard against water buyback schemes, with some members even going as far as voting against the Liberals to try and get the plan rewritten in order to sink it.

Regardless of previous issues, or the timing of the funding commitment, Tamworth MP and NSW Minister for Water Kevin Anderson said he was happy to get his hands on the cash.

From left: Mark Coulton, Kevin Anderson, Barnaby Joyce, Keith Pitt and Russell Webb.

"We talk about upgrading our river banks, we talk about making sure that our rivers can flow freely and are not disrupted when there are landslips, when there are congestions," he said.

"It's really great to see for the Healthy Rivers Program, thanks for the money, we'll take it any day of the week."

Member for Parkes Mark Coulton, whose electorate will benefit greatly from the money as it contains roughly one-third of the basin, said strengthening the river system would mean a lot to many communities.

"Water policy is hard, but it's incredibly important. Rivers are the lifeblood of our country, as someone who represents a third of the Murray-Darling Basin in their electorate, no one knows more than me the importance of those rivers," he said.

"We need a sustainable system that is going to not only keep the environment healthy and those rivers in a way that they're going to be continuing along in a healthy state for many years to come.



"But they also nurture and provide employment through agriculture for towns like Tamworth, and everywhere else in the Murray Darling Basin."