Rapid test rollout for farmers keeps food industry going

Woorndoo beef and dairy farmer James Krepp says finally having access to rapid antigen tests (RATs) provides some peace of mind now he can test for COVID-19 if has symptoms.

Mr Krepp was one of the south-west farmers who converged on Allansford on Tuesday to collect some of the 5000 rapid antigen tests (RATs), made available through a Victorian farm and food industry body initiative.



One thousand boxes, each consisting of five tests, were distributed at Allansford, as part of a joint initiative by the Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) and Food and Fibre Gippsland and Fruit Growers Victoria to minimise the disruption to essential food supply chains.



The high demand statewide from members and the wider community highlighted the "critical need" for tests across the food industry.



RELATED READING: 'Significant concerns' at RAT prices: ACCC



Farmers from Warrnambool, Portland, Timboon, Coleraine and further afield were relieved to finally access tests, which have been almost impossible to purchase from retailers since early January and needed for employees to be permitted to return to work.



Mr Krepp, who runs the family farm with his wife and father, said he hadn't been able to source any tests until now.



"This means if we do get stuck at home we can test ourselves and my parents, they're on the same property," Mr Krepp said. "They haven't sourced any either. They're in the same boat and they're in their 70s."



He said they could also test more regularly if they felt symptoms come on, but they would have to shut the farm down if they contracted COVID-19.

"We're right to stay at home but we wouldn't be able to source materials for work," Mr Krepp said.



"We're a part of the cricket club, the footy club and school. It just means if we get any symptoms we can test ourselves and not give it to other people."

Allansford was one of 24 Victorian towns where tests were distributed with more than 56,000 tests to be distributed across the state.



The supply was secured from HiCraft Safety Farmers with farmers and other purchasers paying a fair price.



One dollar was added to each box to cover distribution costs, with meeting points at regional centres proving a cheaper option than shipping them out to individuals.



RELATED READING: Burra queries government 'secondment' of RAT kits

VFF president Emma Germano said there was an overwhelming response within 48 hours of putting out an expression of interest to its members, and later the community, which highlighted the critical need and demand for RATs.



She said the Victorian government's response had been an afterthought.

"Our industry, as well as many others have been crying out for RATs for months. We decided to get on the front foot and secure a supply of tests ourselves," Ms Germano said.

"Farmers and industry have been telling the government that without access to RATs, the new isolation directives intended to ease the pressure on our supply chains, won't work."



She said the response was enormous and more than 56,000 tests were ordered within two days "from literally every corner of Victoria".

Ms Germano said had the expression period been open longer, it would have exceeded orders for more than 100,000 tests.



She said if tests continued to be in short supply at retailers it would consider a similar initiative in the coming months.

"Our ability to get it done, despite a number of frustrating delays goes towards ensuring our industry continues to operate."

"Our industry works as one and these RATs are importantly available to all farmers," Ms Germano said.

Ms Germano said the effort to initially secure and quickly distribute the orders demonstrated the willingness to work together. Within two weeks of arriving in Sydney the tests had been driven out to 24 Victorian towns.



Want to read more stories like this?



Sign up below to receive our e-newsletter delivered fresh to your email in-box twice a week.



The story Rapid test rollout for farmers keeps food industry going first appeared on The Standard.