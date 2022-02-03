Four areas identified to drive Qld fresh produce supply chain

THE Queensland produce supply chain has narrowed in on four key fields to pursue in order to further the industry.

The four fields of strategic interest identified are:



Innovate2Access: Reaching new markets through innovation in food processing, packaging and logistics;

Reaching new markets through innovation in food processing, packaging and logistics; Working Smarter: Building skills to adopt and apply the new technologies that will reduce reliance on low skilled and labour intensive roles;

Building skills to adopt and apply the new technologies that will reduce reliance on low skilled and labour intensive roles; Bio Strong: Managing pests, diseases and biosecurity risks using data intelligence and collaboration;

Managing pests, diseases and biosecurity risks using data intelligence and collaboration; Coordinated Compliance: Making it easier for growers to comply with government regulations and meet market driven requirements through digitization and eliminating duplication.

The fields are part of the Growcom-led Future Fields program, and will be pursued over the first two years of its new industry plan.

An extensive grassroots engagement and consultation process finalised the four fields which it identified as the aspects likely benefit to industry from taking action, and the level of collaboration required to bring that benefit about.

The consultation began with a summit of more than 120 industry leaders at the Brisbane Markets. The committee also heard directly from more than 200 growers and supply chain partners at six regional workshops around the state.



A further 90 responses were fielded through the online survey.

Future Fields advisory committee chair Angus Ferrier said seizing opportunities in each of the fields would prove instrumental for Queensland's horticultural production, supply chain innovation and food processing.

"While COVID-19 has caused enormous pain and disruption, it will also continue to create opportunity for those ready and willing to adapt. So now is a perfect time to be thinking and acting strategically to stay ahead of the game," said Mr Ferrier.

"With limited time, resources and attention, the fresh produce sector must be targeted in those challenges and opportunities it chooses to attack.



"Many strategic plans collect dust on the shelf because they attempt too much and try to please too many.

"Very few significant pieces of work can be achieved alone. So putting Future Fields into action will be a collaborative effort, relying on many small contributions from a wide range of interested parties.



DOWNLOAD: To download the Future Fields Interim Report, click on the image above.

"This strategic plan will succeed where others have failed because we're only taking action where there's plenty of skin in the game."

Growcom chair Belinda Frentz said stakeholders across the sector could take credit for the quality of ideas that had shaped the final four fields.



"Future Fields is broad in its scope across the supply chain, and so we've obviously received a huge diversity of ideas, challenges and opportunities," she said.



"We have only been able to distill these down by taking an objective approach, and have been led toward fields backed by an overwhelming weight of grassroots interest and support."



An Interim Report provides all interested parties with a summary of engagement activities, and an overview of the principles and methodology applied in identifying and prioritizing our Future Fields.



