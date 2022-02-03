Spectacular former convent on the market again for $3m

A spectacular former convent in rural Victoria is on the market again.



The century-old St Patrick's Boutique Hotel in Koroit, near Warrnambool, is listed for sale with a starting price of $3 million.



It was on the market through different agents several years in a similar price range.

The Gothic eight bed and eight bath hotel was formerly a convent built for the Catholic order of Sisters of the Good Samaritan in 1906.

The convent provided an outreach to the poor in that part of rural Victoria and the sisters also taught at the local parish schools.



Many Irish families had settled in the area and many of their descendants still live there.

The convent was closed in 1972 and the building sold to a group of Melbourne schools who mainly used it as a country camp which was sold to a private owner in 2001.

The old convent underwent a big renovation in 2003 when it catered for the bed and breakfast market, evolving into the boutique hotel of today.



The hotel has been popular with visitors to the rugged coast nearby and Koroit's Tower Hill caldera, the collapsed volcano south of the town, now a very popular lake.

The hotel is set in about a hectare of garden, and as the agents from Charles Stewart and Co. say, boasts "a grand and elaborate presence with striking architectural brilliance".



The former convent has three separate wings, one of which was used as a private residence for the owners.



The hotel's has striking rooms, elaborate stair case and private court yards.



Each of the five bedrooms on the second level have been individually decorated with their own private ensuites.



The original chapel is today an expansive guest lounge.



There is a summer house complete with spa room on the grounds.



Interested buyers are encouraged to consider the potential to expand the accommodation offering with a restaurant and even the subdivision opportunity with the large block.



For further information contact Penny Adamson from Charles Stewart on 0407 600767.

