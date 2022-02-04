Time to acknowledge the region's best

Nominations for awards celebrating the achievements of the western Victorian industry and recognising the hard work of farmers and service providers close soon.



The 2022 Great South West Dairy Awards, run by WestVic Dairy, close on February 12.

Categories open for nominations include:

Dairy Farm Business Management Award

Young Dairy Leader Award

Service Provider Award

Natural Resource Sustainability Management Award

Employee Award

Western Victorian Dairy Industry Honour Board

Farm Photo Award

The Dairy Farm Business Management Award is the premier honour of the evening, combining three previous categories - Farm Business Manager Award, Employer Award and Share Farmer Award.

We value each and every person who contributes to our business... - Alli Reid

An overall winner will be selected from the winners in each category.

At the last awards, Matt and Alli Reid, Carlisle River, took out the 2020 Dairy Farm Business Management Award, and were praised by the judges for their vision to be an "employer of choice" and their focus on creating a workplace culture that "allows people to be who they want to be".



"It's definitely about the broader community, we value each and every person who contributes to our business - our family, our employees, our advisors, our bankers and service providers - and have always regarded our journey as a team effort," Mrs Reid said at the online ceremony.



Winners will be announced on May 12 at an awards gala at the Warrnambool Racecourse.



Nominations for this year's awards can be accessed at westvicdairy.com.au



