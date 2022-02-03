Station country at Back 0' Bourke split up for sale

A big sheep and goat operation in the north of New South Wales has been split up for sale.



Wongawal Station owned by Gary Sirol was previously offered to the market across its 41,193 hectares.



The station has been converted from pastoral lease to freehold to allow the separate titles to be offered for sale on the same day through Auctions Plus on March 9.

Agents have suggested the same buyer might buy up all the blocks, also that the land could be considered for carbon farming.

The lifestyle opportunities for some of the admittedly large blocks adjacent the Darling River have also been highlighted.

Combined the new aggregation of properties could reach a selling price of about $10 million.

For sale are the homestead block of Wongawal Station (17,491ha, 43,221 acres), Wychucca 2019ha (5000ac), West Wychucca 2067ha (5120ac), Big Bore (2019ha, 4989ac), Sunny Corner (8271ha, 20,438ac) and Wee-Toura 8400ha (20,800ac).



Wongawal Station is 30km from Louth and 100km north west of Cobar.



Agents from Nutrien Harcourts Cobar say the station's mulga country suits a shedding sheep or goat operation, plus seasonal cattle.

The station is watered by nine earthern dams.



The country is flat with red loam soils and adjoins Wee-Toura, Big Bore and Sunny Corner.



The station has been operated chiefly as a goat breeding and backgrounding property.

The Wongawal homestead is said to be a comfortable 1960 era home with three-bedrooms plus there is a two-bedroom workman's cottage.



It has an aircraft hanger and storage shed plus a five-stand shearing shed.



Wychucca is 10km from Louth with about eight kilometres of Darling River frontage.



It has a 10 hectare centre pivot.

It is fenced in to two paddocks with the owner agreeing to build a lengthy boundary fence before settlement adjoining West Wychucca.

West Wychucca also has about 8km of Darling River frontage with sheltered river bends, fringed with grasses and Red Gums.



The Bourke/Wilcannia Road crosses the property.



Big Bore is 12km east of Louth and adjoins the main property.

Agents have pitched this as "ideal recreational or build-up block".



The block is next to the Mt Deerina foothills.



Wee-Toura is watered by six earth dams.

Wee-Toura is66km south-east of Louth and is again flat country used for goat operations.

Wee-Toura's old homestead is said to be in disrepair although interestingly it has a underground bush survival cellar.

Finally, Sunny Corner is 36km south east of Louth.

Sunny Corner has no power and no "quality buildings", and has been run as a goat breeding/backgrounding property.



Sunny Corner has five freehold titles which they agents say could be subdivided again.



It also has a property vegetation plan in place to allow timber clearing to increase carrying capacity.



The sale of the properties will be held collectively on Auctions Plus at 11am on March 9.



For more information contact David Russell 0418 636050.

