Chapman and Slattery's history of serving farmers

Machinery dealerships often become fixtures of the community and Chapman and Slattery in New South Wales' Hunter region is no exception.

It has been an independent New Holland dealership for more than 60 years and has no plans to slow down.

Opening in 1957 in Singleton by Brett Slattery and Ray Chapman, the dealership has focused on servicing the region and surrounds with hay and foraging equipment including New Holland balers, hay equipment and parts.

However, with the Hunter region's transition to mining in the 1970s, farm numbers began to dwindle.

"As a longstanding business in the Hunter, we've watched the area move towards mining and away from farming, decreasing the number of haymakers, dairies and farmers," Mr Slattery said.

"Many farms were not being farmed, but the hills were being mined. While mining has brought additional revenue to the local economy, we've seen the closure of many dealerships across the region.



"It's also meant we've had to compete for quality talent in the agricultural machinery space, an issue that is seen across other technical industries.

"As dealerships have closed, we've naturally expanded our customer base and service radius, with 60 per cent of our settlements being outside our postcode."

Although the Hunter region has seen a rise in mining, the need remains for agricultural machinery experts to service the region.

With their established reputation as experts in hay and foraging, Chapman and Slattery has developed an extensive list of customers and clients.

"As a part of the community, we have established deep-rooted relationships with farmers across Singleton, Muswellbrook, Scone and beyond," Mr Slattery said.

"We have worked closely with our multi-generational customers over the last 64 years, dealing with their fathers and grandfathers, maintaining face-to-face customer visits to understand their business and work together to solve an issue.

"Chapman and Slattery sees repeat business from our loyal customer base, but our expertise and dedication to service is shared through the broader industry to our competitors, who often reach out for advice due to our established history in the industry."

Idano Farms in Singleton, run by Rob and Sally O'Hara, has been a customer of Chapman and Slattery for many generations, sourcing their New Holland hay equipment exclusively from the dealership.

"Idano Farms has been a customer of Chapman and Slattery for as long as I can remember," Mr O'Hara said.

"The sales service and reputation of the dealership is second to none. Chapman and Slattery is a wonderful family-orientated dealership that we love working with."

Since the opening of Chapman and Slattery, the business has maintained its family feel, employing within the Chapman and Slattery families, as well as the children of local farmers.

"My wife and I are the sole proprietors of Chapman and Slattery, and our son Cameron manages the workshop as a New Holland serviceman," Mr Slattery said.

"We're committed to employing locally, including employing farmers and their children.



"Growing up in the industry provides a deep understanding of the machinery, how to look after it and how to solve many of the issues we face, which contributes to the success of the dealership."



