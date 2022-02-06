Family joins forces to make their big fruit blocks even bigger at Wentworth

Two already large farm enterprises have been combined in the Wentworth district near Mildura to put a choice horticulture enterprise on the market.



Wentworth is well known for its large citrus and horticulture footprint on the junction of the Darling and Murray rivers.

Members of the same family are putting their Neilpo Heights and Red Hill aggregation on the market covering 2615 hectares (6461 acres).

The properties are for sale through Nutrien Harcourts by expressions of interest with the first stage closing March 4.



The Red Hill aggregation also includes the North Tona block.



Agents say the offering combines large scale contiguous freehold property "which encompasses established irrigation portfolios and a significant land bank resource for future irrigation development".

The properties are owned by the one family (two entities) who are combining their rural property portfolios to offer this unique opportunity to purchase as a whole or in two contingent parcels.

Proximity to the water source on the Darling River (Murray River pool) with three phase power plus backup generator.



The land is currently set up to irrigate a combined 168 hectares.

Neilpo Heights, Red Hill and North Tona neighbour each other..

Soil types are ideally suited to a vast range of horticultural and viticulture enterprises.

The Sunraysia region is recognised as one of Australia's premium intensive horticultural regions.



+3







MORE GALLERIES

For many years it has highly regarded for producing permanent plantings of wine and table grapes, dried fruit, citrus, almonds, avocados, and a compliment of seasonal crops including melons, carrots, asparagus, pumpkins, and garlic.

Neilpo Heights include permanent plantings of 78 ha (192ac) producing a variety of wine grapes, (Merlot, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, White Frontignac) in addition to the established and fruit bearing avocado, mango, and walnut orchards.

Red Hill enterprise is recognised locally for its scale, producing approximately 3600 tonnes annually of high demand and quality watermelons, over the 90ha (223ac) plantation.

The Red Hill asset also incorporates "North Tona", the greenfield property asset delivering scale 2398ha (5926ac) and is said to be a prized and significant "land bank" opportunity with easements in place for delivering water for future irrigation developments.

It neighbours established large scale developed vineyards.



North Tona represents a significant opportunity for securing future growth opportunities with its proximity to existing and reliable water source.

MORE READING: No sign demand for homes in the bush is going to change.

Both the Neilpo Heights and Red Hill enterprise have independent irrigation infrastructure with modern fully automotive pumps, VSD and program controllers, PVC mains and lateral pipelines, filtration, and fertigation systems to ensure the efficient operation of the drip irrigation system, allowing for the effective management of plant nutrition.

The properties have modern operational infrastructure, including packing and machinery sheds.



There are three frost fans set among the established avocado and mango plantings.

The combined aggregation features fertile and productive soils, favourable topography, access to water, proximity to specialised service providers and labour resources plus an ideal climate - all critical factors for irrigation developments of this scale.

For more information contact Michael Fernandez at Nurtien Harcourts on 0429 165077.



Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.

