Stunning waterfront grazing

Waterfront views are normally the domain of swanky coastal real estate but few could match the 19 kilometres of stunning frontage this commercial-scale Lachlan Valley farm enjoys.



Alston, a sheep and cattle breeding enterprise less than an hour from Cowra or 2.5 hours to Canberra, sits both on the shores of Wyangala Dam and the banks of the Lachlan River.

It's been held within the same family since the 1940s, when Joe Thompson returned from the war.



In 2011, his son, also named Joe Thompson, seriously injured his leg while mustering on his motorbike, making management much more challenging.

"Lack of available workers and age of the current owners and with the next generation not interested in continuing in primary production and the decision was been made to sell the property," his family explained.

Ray White Emms Mooney agent Josh Keefe said the property would appeal to farmers and land bankers alike.



Its 1535 hectares encompass 26 freehold titles and Mr Keefe said Hilltops Council's minimum lot size for building entitlements was 40ha.

"Alston is a very special property presenting huge development potential for astute investors for resale, and for its large scale grazing ability," he said.



There's also the possibility of an additional 2390 acres (967ha) of state water adjoining country to be transferred to the new owner of Alston.



"The owners cannot guarantee the transfer but will sign any supporting documents to conduct an orderly hand over to the new owner if available," Mr Keefe said.



The farm is fenced into 21 paddocks. Apart from the 19km of water frontage, there are 10 dams to harvest the average 675 millimetre (26.6 inch) annual rainfall and many spring-fed gullies across the property.

Infrastructure includes a four-stand shearing shed and 2800-head sheep yards, machinery shed and grain storage and a comfortable tenanted three-bedroom home

Alston will be auctioned online on March 4.



"With recent sales in the area being within the $993 - $1,525 per acre price range, we knew the property was a very unique offering and has every chance of achieving $5 million or better depending buyer interest," Mr Keefe said.



"We remain realistic with an auction and expect bidding at $4.5 million or better."



Call Ray White Emms Mooney agent Josh Keefe on 0439 269 449.

