Drought-proof gem on the Limestone Coast

Sandwiched between Mt Gambier and Millicent in the Lower Limestone Coast of South Australia, Dundarg is said to be drought proof.

Dundarg is being offered in three allotments with the main farm being 370 hectares (914 acres) and two lifestyle allotments consisting of 32ha (80ac) and 30ha (74 ac).



The property will be auctioned in the Glencoe Woolshed at 2pm on February 25.



The area is renowned for its consistent winter rainfall, averaging above 700mm.



With the available water licence on Dundarg already some 600 megalitres of confined water, prospective buyers can add water when and if it is needed.



The main parcel features some 134ha (331ac) of pivot irrigation with these areas being utilised to produce summer feed and horticultural crops.



The property has been recently re-fenced and improvements made to the all-weather laneways which give easy access to the front paddocks.



There are cattle and sheep handling facilities on the main allotment which also features plenty of sundry shedding.

1300 Kangaroo Flat Road is the first of the lifestyle allotments and features an attractive grazing parcel.



This lot boasts a four-bedroom stone dwelling with modern kitchen facilities, multiple living areas, rear rumpus room and a single bathroom.



There is also a large machinery shed and ample rainwater.

1328 Kangaroo Flat Road is the last of the allotments, featuring a three bedroom stone and timber dwelling with attached double garage, modern kitchen and lounge with slow combustion heater.



There is an attractive native bush area at the rear of the property and open grazing paddocks to the front.

Dundarg is an opportunity to drought proof your enterprise, a rare opportunity to secure a great parcel in a tightly held area.

Contact Mark De Garis 0428 372124 or Tom Pearce 0427 642138 at TDC Livestock and Property for more information.

