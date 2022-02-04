Heavy lambs push up to $300 despite a limited field of buyers

SUPPORT: Sharon Schutz, Hindmarsh Valley, SA, accompanied her brother Jim to the Mount Pleasant, SA, market last week, who bought some sheep.

Demand for lamb tracked strongly for both trade and export categories over the past week, despite a limited field of buyers at some major selling centres.

Export and domestic processors have driven competition over several weight categories in the chase for numbers, which caused a huge step up in rates.

Some good results were recorded as prices for heavy lambs were pushed up to $300 a head.

The sheep markets have reacted to heavy rain over the past week and surged ahead, regaining much of the past few weeks' losses.

A shortage of good quality sheep in NSW has played a key role in the stronger price performance, which was reflected in sales above 600 cents a kilogram carcase weight for some of the heavy ewes on offer.

The most substantial rise was for heavy crossbred ewes at Wagga Wagga, NSW, when Fletchers International paid to $240 for several pens of ewes which resulted in rates soaring $45.

Prices at Wagga Wagga's lamb sale on Thursday changed the past few weeks' cheaper trends, with all categories achieving strong results.

The tops of the export lambs had more weight than anticipated and shorn lambs made up to $300 to average 826-845c/kg cwt.

The improved quality of the trade lambs, many grain assisted, meant prices were $15-$27 dearer.

Trade weights received from $173-$240, averaging 953c/kg cwt.

It is becoming apparent that lamb numbers are beginning to tail off at Bendigo's market.

The National Livestock Reporting Service (NLRS) said numbers were up slightly on Monday to 10,500 lambs and 3800 sheep.

A full field of domestic and export buyers competed at the market for the first time this year.

Most of the better-finished, recently-shorn trade lambs were quoted by the NLRS as $14-$27 dearer.

Medium and heavy trade lambs sold between $174-$228, and averaged 925c/kg cwt.

At the top of the heavy lambs, demand was extremely strong, with lambs above 26kg cwt returning $240-$288 to average 814-827c/kg cwt.

Restockers found the going hard due to the sharp rise in rates.



Lambs returning to the paddock gained $10, fetching $132-$182.

The Ballarat lamb market lost momentum after last week's buoyant sale.

Competition for heavy lambs was solid between exporters.

The bulk of the heavy lambs sold averaged 836c/kg cwt.

Trade lambs slipped back $5, making from $181-$225 to average 913c/kg cwt.

Restockers and feedlots stayed in the hunt and upped the ante.

Rates jumped $9 for well-bred lambs returning to the paddock, ranging between $136-$175.



