Water, gear, clean paddocks on the banks of the Murray

After 15 minutes describing Bennelong, vendor Neville Reilly pauses to say, "I'm starting to question whether I should be selling the place after talking about it.".

But the family succession process means the Reillys are firmly committed to selling the handy 2008-hectare farm 37 kilometres south-east of Swan Hill on the NSW side of the Murray River.

Bennelong's 4-kilometre Murray River frontage is matched with 2140 megalitres of irrigation water entitlements, which Elders Swan Hill agent Peter Robertson said was available by negotiation.



Irrigation includes 300ha under centre pivots, 150ha lateral move spray irrigation and 120ha of lasered levelled border check irrigation.



"The previous owners did all the irrigation infrastructure work and didn't spare any expense, so it's good quality piping throughout and easy to operate," Mr Reilly said.



Bennelong also benefits from underground streams that have fed a new 180-hectare stand of lucerne, which Mr Reilly said was "established and looking good".

"You could really graze the property hard, lucerne grows very well on the dryland areas because there are underground streams that run through the property," he said.



"You could irrigate that as well, run a lot of stock and do very well.



"I'm starting to question whether I should be selling the place now!"



Well fenced with central laneways leading to a five-stand shearing shed boasting a modern self-contained unit and adjoining steel sheep yards plus a large set of cattle yards, Bennelong is equipped to operate as either a grazing or cropping enterprise.

During the past 12 months, lentils, chickpeas, canola, vetch and a traditional fallow program have renourished the soils. That, plus a low weed burden and no chemical resistance Mr Reilly could find, presented an excellent platform for the 2022 winter cropping season.

Situated in a 365 millimetre (14-inch) rainfall district, Bennelong has been sustainably managed to balance high productivity with sound environmental outcomes.



Mr Robertson said trees on the property offered shelter, not only for wildlife, but for off-shears sheep and other livestock.



The topography of the holding is generally flat, with predominantly black self-mulching clay soils that run up into a grey clay and Mr Reilly said there was also a large paddock of red, sandy loam.



Those clay soils held onto water well in his experience.

"If you wet it up with the sprinklers, it would hang on and get you through that spring when it has been known to dry out around here," Mr Reilly said. "If I got it wet, you got a crop."



While his family had focussed on irrigated winter crops and fat lamb production, Mr Reilly said new owners could explore a whole range of crops.



"With the access to water, you could develop the area for cotton production, it's got a really good soil type for that," he said.



"The red sandy loam has horticultural potential and almonds are popular in the district, you could intensify the cropping side of it a whole lot more."



Mr Robertson said the dryland country had produced cash crops such as wheat, canola and barley and high-returning crops such as corn, sorghum or cotton were summer cropping options on the irrigated areas.



The three 800-tonne sealed aerated silos made it easy to run a profitable cropping business, Mr Reilly said.

"I loved using the flat-bottom silos, they are excellent for handling the grain harvest," he said.



"They provide the convenience of being able to store that grain there and then look for better market opportunities throughout the year, instead of having to rush and sell at harvest time."



Bennelong's 40 square, five-bedroom brick veneer home has an inground swimming pool and tennis court and Mr Reilly said his family would miss boating, skiing, fishing, swimming and camping along the Murray.

Other infrastructure includes machinery sheds, three hay/storage sheds, several diesel and electric river pumps, reticulated pipeline system to troughs and a 900-metre on-farm airstrip supported by a steel aircraft hangar.

Mr Robertson said the land was likely to attract offers of more than $11 million, while the water would be sold at markets rates in the vicinity of $3000 a megalitre.



Expressions of interest close on March 9. Contact Elders Swan Hill agent Peter Robertson on 0417 636 348 or Matt Horne 0409 355 733.

