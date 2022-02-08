Utes rocket up new sales charts

Utes are hot property both new and used.



Aussie buyers can't get enough of them although they are also frustrated by a long time-lag with freight from overseas.



Toyotas are the most in demand - there is believed to be a four-year wait for the new model LandCruiser 300.

One of the cheapest new utes is still the Toyota HiLux two-door version which topped Australian new vehicle sales last month.

The cheapest HiLux, the petrol two-wheel version, is selling for around $30,000 with about a three month wait for deliveries.



According to the January new vehicle statistics from the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries, the HiLux was most popular in the 4x2 category ahead of the Isuzu Ute D-Max and Mitsubishi Triton.



The Ford Ranger topped the 4x4 category ahead of the Mitsubishi Triton and Toyota HiLux.

Almost 76,000 vehicles were sold in Australia last month, fall of 4.8 per cent against January in 2021.



Utes and vans outsold cars for January.



Industry experts said ute sales are up because of a construction boom and vans are needed to delivery parcels.

There are long shipping delays for new vehicles.

Car sales are down while Light Commercial Market and Heavy Commercial is up.

A shortage of microprocessors has been blamed for a shortage of new vehicles but the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on sea freight remains a major problem.



Sales in New South Wales were down by 9.8 per cent on January 2021, Victorian sales fell by 1.6pc, Queensland was down 1.3pc, WA decreased by 7.8pc, South Australia fell 2.2pc and Tasmania was up 15.4pc.



Toyota was market leader last month with 15,333 vehicles sold followed by Mazda (9805), Mitsubishi (6533), Kia (5520) and Hyundai (5128).



"We are also experiencing bottlenecks in having vehicles processed from some Australian ports. We will continue to work with all parties involved to resolve the issue," FCAI chief executive Tony Weber said.

"The microprocessor shortage and the pandemic's impact on supply chains continues into 2022," Mr Weber said.

Sales of electric cars more than doubled on available statistics.

Hybrid vehicles remain in demand with 6.5pc of total vehicle sales in January.

