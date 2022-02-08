Event aims to highlight role of women in dairy

A new event in the south-western Victoria in late February will highlight the role of women in the dairy industry and give them confidence to use their voices.

Cream of the Crop will be held on Tuesday, February 22, at the Port Campbell Surf Life Saving Club with farm tours in the region the following day, providing opportunity for connection, personal development and education.



Cream of the Crop co-organiser Lucy Collins said the interactive conference was designed to give women skills and confidence to use their voices and achieve their goals.



It will feature an array of industry champions and presenters will tell their stories and offer skills women in dairy can put into practice in their personal and professional lives.

"As Cream of the Crop organisers, we're determined to have the meaningful conversations needed to ensure women are well represented in our industry and given access to personal and professional development opportunities to help them achieve their goals," Ms Collins said.



"Our role is to work in partnership with women in dairy and support them in their endeavours to ensure a sustainable future."

Ms Collins said women have long been involved in agriculture but routinely went unrecognised for the integral role they played.

Australian Bureau of Statistics 2016 census data shows about 30 per cent of the dairy workforce are women.



Female dairy farmers who work critical jobs on the farm are also taking on leadership roles within the industry, but women occupy less than 20pc of paid management and board positions in agriculture.

"This has to change; it's commercially imperative," Ms Collins said.



CONFIDENCE: Event organiser Lucy Collins says the Cream of the Crop interactive conference is designed to give women skills and confidence to use their voices and achieve their goals.

"Boards with female representation outperform others by nearly 10pc, but female presence at the table is not enough unless they have a voice that is actually valued.



"Research shows three women need to voice the same opinion in a room before men will take the idea seriously, whereas one man alone will be legitimised.



"Women's voices offer opportunities for growth and discussion and without them, we're only hearing half the story.

"Our mission is to provide a safe environment for women to seek connection, conversation and education on topics essential to their work on farm, in farming businesses and in industry support roles."



Ms Collins said Cream of the Crop attendees would return to their work, family and community feeling informed, motivated and supported in their role as champions of the industry.

Cream of the Crop is being supported by funding partners, including DemoDAIRY Foundation and Fonterra Australia Suppliers Council.

DemoDAIRY Foundation chair Ralph Leutton said the Cream of the Crop event was a terrific example of local dairy innovations that the foundation was proud to support.

"Our historic agricultural industries, like dairy production, need the next generation to keep them growing and flourishing into the future," Mr Leutton said.



"Cream of the Crop is set up to do just that.



"By upskilling women in our region across a range of important skills, we know more people will see that dairy has unlimited potential for anyone who wants to be involved, no matter what they want to do."

More information about the Cream of the Crop event can be found at www.creamofthecropau.com.

