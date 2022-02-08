All aboard - railway likely open in a week

The railway line between Adelaide and Tarcoola is now expected to be running in a week's time.



Repair crews working on this flood-damaged rail connection between the east and west coasts plus also the Northern Territory are ahead of schedule.



It is expected freight will start moving once the work is done but this depends on safety assessments by private operators.

Australian Rail Track Corporation today issued the revised forecast after earlier saying the repairs would take several weeks, especially in the critical Tarcoola area where the Trans-Australian line splits to head to Perth and to Darwin.

The Stuart Highway was opened on Sunday to allow some freight to move slowly through flood waters in the Coober Pedy region.

It is hoped the highway will be open to all traffic by the end of the week.

Freight companies have been allowed to hook three trailers to prime movers travelling between Adelaide and Perth through the Nullarbor but rail freight remains critical for food and other critical supplies.

A spokesman for the ARTC said the Friday update of two weeks' completion time had been revised to allow a track opening next Tuesday.

A run of dry weather is helping a massive repair effort.

The ARTC spokesman said o perations are now expected to recommence on the Trans-Australian railway between Adelaide and Tarcoola from February 15.

"ARTC will now work with our customers to ensure operations can commence safely and that freight can get moving on this vital rail link connecting Western Australia and the Northern Territory," the spokesman said.

"Since the flooding occurred on the weekend of the 21st, 22nd and 23rd of January, our crews have worked around the clock to fix damaged locations along a 300km stretch of track.

"ARTC thanks our crews, contractors, local mines in the region and suppliers whom have all worked together to repair the damage."

Repair work is now focussed on four of the most badly impacted locations.

"Crews have full access to these sites for our construction vehicles and work is progressing well.

"Ballast and rail are being delivered to site, with tamping operations to get underway shortly."

