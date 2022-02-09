Saputo to 'streamline' Aussie operations

UPDATED 12.30PM:

Canadian-based dairy giant Saputo has announced it will streamline operations at its Maffra and Cobram sites after "careful consideration".

In a statement released today it said the measures aimed at improving operational efficiency and right-sizing its manufacturing footprint.

"We have made the difficult decision to close one of the two dryers at our Maffra site from March 1 and are seeking expressions of interest for 18 voluntary redundancies," Saputo said.

"At Cobram, our Individual Wrapped Slices (IWS) production area will close in June 2022, with this work moving to an alternative manufacturing arrangement.

"We are exploring redeployment opportunities for the limited number of employees impacted.

"These decisions are not taken easily, however, they are an important part of the continual analysis of our overall activities.



"Site management are working with affected employees at both sites to discuss the range of options and support available to them during this time."

PREVIOUS:

A dairy processing source who does not want to be named says Maffra has been operating at about a quarter of its capacity.



