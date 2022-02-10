Forrest's massive plans to power Pilbara mines from on-farm renewables

Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest has unveiled mighty plans for a massive renewable power station across two of his cattle stations in the north of Western Australia.



It has been costed at about $10 billion.

The proposed Uaroo Renewable Energy Hub would incorporate 340 wind turbines and a solar farm to generate up to 5.4 gigawatts to power Fortescue's sizeable operations in the Pilbara.

MORE READING: Tradable biodiversity certificate for farmers on the way.

The miner's energy division, Pilbara Energy (Generation) Pty Ltd, has laid out the plans in an application to WA's Environmental Protection Authority.



The wind and solar farms would be located on the Uaroo (247,000 hectares, 610,350 acres) and Emu Creek (125,000ha, 308,852ac) stations which are about 120 kilometres south of Onslow, in the Pilbara.

Solar plans.

It is understood Mr Forrest owns the Uaroo lease but would need to negotiate access to Emu Creek.

The proposal is to construct and operate a renewable energy generation hub to power Fortescue Metals Group Limited's mining operations in the Pilbara.

The company's plans includes battery storage, substations, associated supporting infrastructure, tracks and roads, and corridors for electrical cabling.

The company has told the EPA the proposal would include a "disturbance footprint" of up to 10,158ha within a development envelope of 61,525ha.

The EPA has also been told it would need to take up to 6.5 gigalitres of groundwater during construction at a rate of on gigalitre per annum.



During operation, the project would need up to 200 megalitres of groundwater each year during operation.

The proposal is out for a public comment for a week to allow submissions on whether the EPA should consider the project, which is considered a formality.

Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.

