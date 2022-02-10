Dream job managing Gerry Harvey's new bolt hole

+4 Photos









Gerry Harvey's purchase of a luxury bolt-hole on the NSW south coast may just have created a dream job.

Surrounded on three sides by Wagonga Inlet near Narooma, the 16-hectare (40 acre) Black Bream Point boasts 1.2 kilometres of private water frontage.

There are eight guest cottages, a spacious double-storey owner's residence, private jetty and boat ramp.

A weekend stay at the cottages costs between $390 and $760.

The billionaire retailer is likely to be there "a couple of times a year", according to Webster Nolan Real Estate agent David Nolan, despite paying a record price for property in the Narooma region.

He couldn't reveal the price but said it bettered the $9 million to $11m indicative range in earlier marketing.

It seems he might have had plenty of competition for the property, which Mr Nolan said attracted more than 700 enquiries.

"It's an investment for Gerry Harvey," Mr Nolan said, "and very successful people like him tend to have a good eye for clever investments."

"This is a sale that won't be repeated, you won't find anything like it again."

Now, Mr Harvey is on the lookout for a couple to manage the property, offering a $100,000 salary with on-site accommodation and all utilities, even the internet, paid.

"It will be the job of a life time," Mr Nolan said.

