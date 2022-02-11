Some cane toad sightings are confused with a pobblebonk

There has been a rise of cane toad sightings in Victoria.



Thankfully, all of them have so far been cases of mistaken identity.



La Nina rains have increased frog activity and with it reports from the public of potential cane toad sightings.

Leading biosecurity officer Emily Hill said reports are critical to Agriculture Victoria's efforts to protect Victoria from the establishment of such pests which are well established in the north and creeping further south each year.

On average, fewer than 10 cane toads make it to Victoria each year, most always as hitchhikers.

"Exotic toads such as cane toads pose an extreme threat to Victoria's native species as they compete for food, can carry disease and pathogens, poison with their toxic glands and can rapidly expand and colonise new areas," Ms Hill said.

"Thankfully, very few cane toads make it into Victoria - less than 10 a year on average - and community reporting has played a big role in protecting our state.

"So far all of the reports we've received have been native frogs and not cane toads."

Ms Hill said exotic toads can be easily confused with native frog species - such as the eastern banjo frog or pobblebonk.

"Therefore, Agriculture Victoria has developed several quick reference guides to help people to identify what is a native frog and what is a cane toad.

"We encourage people to use these to guides and of course if they believe they have found a cane road report it to us immediately."

Members of the public can check the features of the specimen they have sighted and compare the prominent identification characteristics which set native frogs apart from exotic toads using the Native frog or exotic toad online guide.

Since this map was done a decade ago, the toads have crept further south.

"These are usually entering the state as sneaky stowaways, accidentally transported on vehicles, camping gear, caravans and in the luggage of returning travellers from northern Australia or via commercial goods such as potted plants imported for the plant nursery trade," Ms Hill said.

Members of the public still unsure about the identity of their sighting can email photographs to highrisk.invasiveanimals@agriculture.vic.gov.au or contact the customer service centre on 136 186, with details of the animal.

