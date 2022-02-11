How food packaging can ensure agricultural efficiency

This is branded content.

Consuming food that's directly from the field is ideal, especially since people nowadays have been moving towards organic living to avoid and manage a myriad of lifestyle diseases.



However, not everyone has a backyard that can be transformed into a kitchen garden, and even those who do may not have the know-how for subsistent farming. That's where large-scale agriculture comes in, to provide food for commercial purposes. The product has to be packaged for transportation from the producer to the final consumer.

With the continuous increase in population, the demand for food is set to increase in the coming years. The agricultural sector will therefore have to multiply its production drastically. Similarly, the sector will have to find means to reduce food wastage and increase efficiency in the food chain.

Meanwhile, the globe is fighting climate change, and the impact is being felt in the food, water, and energy sectors. According to research by the United Nations, every increase in temperature by 0.5°C is expected to cause adverse effects to agriculture, such as a decrease in yield, the spread of diseases to crops, and poor quality of food.

It's for these reasons that agricultural efficiency is paramount. Luckily, there's a solution. Experts have found that food packaging such as TDI Packsys significantly contributes towards agricultural efficiency. Here are some reasons:

Packaging helps in maintaining good food quality

When packaged with quality material, food can hardly be contaminated by toxins like chemicals, wetness, micro-organism, and sometimes air. When food is packaged properly, it retains its high quality until consumption.

When the food quality is maintained, there are fewer chances of food poisoning or other possible contamination. In turn, people will continue to have trust in the agricultural sector and constantly patronise their products.

In addition, different types of food will require different types of packaging. For example, while one type of food may require air-tight packaging, another one may not be contaminated by air. Additionally, food packaging should also consider the type of transportation used. If you intend to use trucks to transport your grains, ensure that the packaging material can withstand the road terrain.

Food packaging reduces food wastage

According to studies, food preservation, storage, and transportation are the leading causes of food wastage. That's up to 50 per cent of fruits and vegetables, and 25 per cent of food grain are wasted. For example, if strawberries are harvested, preserved, and thrown into a warehouse without any form of packaging, they're bound to spoil faster than if they were packaged pre-storage.

Packaging reduces food wastage by increasing the shelf life of food through preservation. It also helps in easier storage and retrieval of the produce from the warehouse. For that reason, not so many products are spoiled in the process of storage.

Last but not least, when the farm produce is packaged nicely, it reduces the chances of spillage, leaks, and damage during transportation. So, the products reach the final consumer in good condition.

Food packaging optimises warehouse management

Agricultural activities don't stop at planting and harvesting. If anything, these crops are planted for commercial purposes. It's the work of the farmer to store the food until its transportation to the market. This is also known as warehouse management.

Warehouse management, in this case, refers to the optimisation of storage space and easier retrieval of the products. For example, when potatoes are packaged in labelled sacks, it's easier to store them in an orderly way than if they're all poured into a hall.



Other than that, due to the labelling, it's easy to identify potatoes from, say, a given association of farmers. Otherwise, the warehouse manager would spend all his time trying to identify one potato after another, which causes delays and wastes time.

When warehouse management is optimised, the agricultural sector saves storage space, thus rent for the warehouse, time, and effort makes it more efficient.

It helps in brand awareness

As mentioned before, the food produced is meant for commercial purposes. Therefore, until the agricultural sector can sell sustainably, it can't be termed as efficient.

One of the ways agricultural companies can sell their products continuously is by building a brand. Building a brand starts by producing high-quality food, preferably the highest quality in the market. You can also produce food that's not readily available in the market and sell it at considerable prices. Once you have built your brand, it's time to create brand awareness.

There's no easier way to make your brand known than by printing the company logo, tag line, or graphic on the packaging of your produce. If your products are of high quality, people will start demanding them, that's why having your brand known in the market is very important.

Other than that, visuals and the mode of packaging easily attracts customers. Especially in this day of aesthetics, people tend to buy things based on how attractive the packaging is. So, if your products were chosen due to packaging and the product turns out to be great, you can be assured of return customers. In some cases, it can also lead to referral customers.

Food packaging instructs handling

When it comes to transporting your produce, it helps when the packaging gives instructions on how the goods should be handled. This is because the process of transportation involves different types of produce. Therefore, while one type of food such as corn or grains can withstand the pressure of pilling up, fruits such as bananas will definitely spoil.

To avoid such scenarios, place a label that indicates the maximum stacking height and instructions on how to handle it with care. Other important instructions include the prohibitions of exposing the package to light, water, or air.



All this information can be printed on the outer packaging of your produce. Always remember that the goal is to have your products reach the final consumer in good condition.

Packaging offers a means of communication to consumers

Packaging should declare the ingredients in your products. For example, nutritional facts of your product, such as the percentage of vitamins, cholesterol, fats among others should be indicated.



It's also used to convey important information such as possible allergies associated with the food, instructions on how much to use when preparing a meal, optimum conditions for maximum shelf life, and the expiry date.

This information is crucial in ensuring compliance with food health regulations. Therefore, while packaging your products, consider your target customers and your product's value to the consumers.

Conclusion

As a business owner, you should make it a priority to ensure that the products you're producing are protected from contamination through proper food packaging.



Keep in mind that appropriately packaging your products also reduces food wastage by preventing damage, spillage, and leaks. Also, farmers can save more money, effort, and time in warehouse management through packaging.

With that in mind, make this article your guide on how to maximise the benefits of food packaging to improve agricultural efficiency.