Victorian scientist takes out GRDC award

A LEADING plant pathologist, renowned for his efforts combatting fungal disease in grain crops, has been recognised by the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC).

Grant Hollaway, instrumental in formulating disease ratings for cereal varieties, this week was announced as the winner of the 2022 southern Recognising and Rewarding Excellence Award.

Judged by the GRDC southern region panel, the Recognising and Rewarding Excellence Award acknowledges long-standing input and commitment to the nation's grains industry.

Horsham, Victoria-based Dr Hollaway has been with Agriculture Victoria since 1992 and has been the department's senior research scientist in plant pathology since October 2009.

He heads up a team of six scientists and manages work into the development and extension of strategies for crop disease management.

Michael Treloar, GRDC southern panellist and Eyre Peninsula, SA, farmer said Dr Hollaway's contribution to the national grains industry over decades had been extensive and impactful, and his relationship with GRDC was long-standing.

"Grant is the leader of GRDC's national soilborne disease project and several other state-based disease management projects," Mr Treloar said.

"His research program also makes a significant contribution to the assignment of disease ratings for new wheat and barley cultivars.

"Not only has Grant's expertise and experience been acknowledged across Australia, he is also internationally recognised, having undertaken a sabbatical within the rust program at CIMMYT in Mexico and contributing to nematology training in Turkey, among other global endeavours.

"In Australia, Grant has been instrumental in the development of the cereal disease screening nurseries in Horsham, which is now a huge operation with more than 100,000 rows sown annually for the major Australian breeding companies and GRDC.

Dr Hollaway has sat on a multitude of committees at regional, state and national levels. He was among the first members to be appointed to the GRDC's Southern Regional Cropping Solutions Network, now known as the National Grower Network.

Dr Hollaway said he was "stunned and truly honoured" to be presented with the award and to be recognised alongside the award's previous recipients.

"Thirty years ago, I started work with Agriculture Victoria in Horsham - it has been a fantastic journey," Dr Hollaway said.

"It's been a privilege to be able to work in such a progressive industry and to make a contribution where I can."

