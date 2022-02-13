Cash in on momentum of regional town revival

FOR years there has been a long-standing idea that people need to leave the country for the city, because that is where the opportunities are.

It's a situation pretty much any country town has seen play out, time and time again.

But in the past few years, we've seen that message changing. I don't think it is solely attributable to the pandemic - there were signs there before.

Unemployment in regional Australia is less than 4 per cent. That's a statistic any politician would dream about.

With these statistics, needs to come support.

There is so much momentum to keep making sure our regions are vibrant, wonderful places to live.

This year, we have both a state and federal election coming up, so it's a good time to ask for what we want. The big ones that help keep a community vibrant are jobs, health services and education.



With jobs sorted, we need to make sure we've got training opportunities to equip people for these jobs and the health infrastructure to keep them there.

It would be great to see no more regional health service and training site closures but also some new facilities opening.

The optimism in agriculture has certainly got to help, but we need to strike while the iron is hot.

