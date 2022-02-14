Historic Jockwar is swamped with interest, sells early

Historic Jockwar on the shores of Lake Alexandrina has sold with an unconditional sale achieved two weeks earlier than the original advertised closure of expressions of interest.



No sale price has been given for the 272 hectare (672 acre) property pitched as the "ultimate country lifestyle" block.



Jockwar was put on the market after more than 110 years of ownership by the McFarlane family.

The station, which sits on the banks of Lake Alexandrina, was first established by Allan McFarlane in 1910, and once comprised of more than 5000 hectares of sheep grazing country.

Today, up to 100 beef breeders can be run on the property at Wellington East, owned by Brenton and Sue Hicks, who currently purchase weaner steers and heifers for fattening.

Sue is a McFarlane descendant.

The new owners have not been disclosed.

At the end of the property's one-kilometre driveway is the grand Jockwar Homestead, surrounded by wide verandahs and manicured gardens.

The limestone homestead was built in 1910, with jarrah floors, high ceilings, generous-sized rooms and cellar, but has since been updated "with all the modern comforts", including a major renovation in 2008.

It has five bedrooms plus a study, 4.5 bathrooms, three living areas, 4.5 bathrooms and swimming pool.



Although shrunken in size, Jockwar still has two kilometres of lake frontage and a private jetty.



It has hosted many weddings and functions in the past, while there is also an established vegetable patch, chicken run and 90-tree olive grove.

The property also holds a River Murray water licence and four 10ha centre pivots sites were installed about 20 years ago, but are currently not in use.



Expressions of interest were due to close on February 22 but the agents said they were swamped by interest.



Agent Jesse Manuel of Colliers in conjunction with Dee-Anne Hunt of Williams Luxury said the property achieved overwhelming interest from a diverse range of buyer groups including Adelaide-based investors, downsizing farmers and pastoralists as well as interstate buyers seeking a tree-change.

"As expected, within a few days of Jockwar hitting the market we were swamped with enquiry and requests for inspections", said Jesse Manuel, Colliers director of agribusiness transactions Jesse Manuel said.

"Jockwar is one of the most beautiful rural properties I have ever had the privilege of marketing. With its extensive lake frontage, secluded position and renovated 100 year-old homestead, the property really has it all from a lifestyle perspective," he said.

"We received multiple early offers within a few weeks of being on the market and the owners were delighted with the end result and were pleased to reach an outcome so quickly."

He said Jockwar's quick sale demonstrated the strength of the regional lifestyle property market.



"Buyers that were once firm on purchasing properties within 30-45 minutes of a city are now taking serious consideration of what some of SA's regions have to offer."

He said the interest was also underpinned by the booming agricultural land market.

