Bimbil rises from the ashes

One afternoon, Steve Bennett was coming back from the paddock for lunch when he saw something truly terrible.

"I came up to the top of one of the hills and looked down over where the house is and just saw a massive plume of smoke going up, so I rang Triple 0 but by that stage there was nothing to do, nothing that anyone could have done," he said.

"It burned to the ground."

He and wife Tammy had lost everything.

Mr Bennett still misses the home he was raised in but the consolation prize is a jaw-dropping new residence designed by an architect friend.

The expansive four-bedroom homestead with study is set among the original, mature gardens with an outdoor alfresco entertaining area, complete with open fire, kitchen, barbecue and pizza oven.

Bowyer & Livermore agent James Walton describes it as one of the finest homesteads on the NSW Tablelands.

Halfway between Bathurst and Orange at Rock Forest, the homestead is nestled in Bimbil, the 1224-hectare property on the Macquarie River held by the Bennett family for 60 years.

The farm itself has also been reborn, albeit thanks to something far less glamorous: fencing.

In the early 2000s, the family took a new approach, fending the property into not 10, but 100, well-watered paddocks.

This, with a matching high-flow water system, Mr Bennett said, allowed for a rotational grazing system that paid off with better ground cover and a massive increase in pasture production.

But the lush grass brought a fresh problem, Mr Bennett said.

"As our ground cover got better and the species of grasses got better, the kangaroos and the deer worked out what was going on as well," he said.

"We were just running massive numbers of ferals basically, so the place almost started to go backwards because the grasses weren't getting the rest; they were constantly being grazed by kangaroos and the deer."

The answer came in 2019, with 22 kilometres of new steel exclusion fencing.

"The response from the grasses and recovery has been absolutely incredible," Mr Bennett said.

"We never really realized how much extra stock we were running until we excluded them.

"Some paddocks that had not been stocked for 10-15 years have already sprung back to life and have been extremely productive."

The Bennetts have run up to 9000 dry sheep equivalents, both steers and sheep, on the property and Mr Walton said it offered enormous scope for livestock fattening and breeding.

Phalaris and sub clovers are well established on the heavy loam, basalt and some granite soils, along with newly-sown tropical variety Digit, which the Bennetts said was already showing potential as a good long-term perennial option.

Mr Walton said there was an opportunity to boost Bimbil's productivity further.

"Fertiliser has only been used for cropping and when sowing pasture," he said.

"Bulk single super hasn't been applied for 20 years. This highlights a huge opportunity with the current established pastures, and the controlled management of pests preventing overgrazing via the exclusion fencing, to take Bimbil to the next level of production."

Water is another big plus for Bimbil.

"The water on this place is exceptional," Mr Bennett said.

"We have been here for 60-odd years and we've always had a green garden, no matter what the drought."

Bimbil has a total water storage of 600,000 litres across seven tanks, a well, large capacity bore, electric pump on the Macquarie River and an average annual rainfall of 705 millimetres.

A two-bedroom cottage the Bennetts lived in while their home was rebuilt offers self-contained accommodation for visitors or workers.

But Bimbil is so well established and organised, it has been run with just one labour unit: Mr Bennett himself, who says it's time to move on while youth is on his side.

Other infrastructure includes three machinery sheds and a hay shed, steel cattle yards with lighting, built-in covered crush and scales, steel sheep yards, two-stand electric shearing shed, six silos, and dog yards.

Bathurst local government area minimum lot size is 100ha, which Mr Walton said offered possibilities for future development.

Bimbil will be auctioned on March 31 and Mr Walton said similar properties within the local district have sold from $4000-$6000 an acre.

Contact Bowyer & Livermore agent James Walton on 0404 729 509.

