Workwear inspires AWI capsule collection with European knitting company

The Loro Piana Yarns garment created as part of the Shima Seiki Protection Wear capsule collection.

Protective workwear is the inspiration for a new capsule collection launched by Australian Wool Innovation, a major European knitting machine company and four yarn manufacturers.



The collaboration, aimed at young urban consumers, has seen AWI team up with Shim Seiki Italia S.p.A and four Merino wool yarn manufacturers - Tollegno 1900, Zegna Baruffa Lane Borgosesia, Sdwolle Group and Loro Piana Yarns



AWI's acting CEO John Roberts says it is vitally important to have Australia's premium wool in as many product categories as possible.

"COVID has accelerated a trend towards less formal wear and much of our work in the product development space is all about showcasing wool's potential as a fibre for every occasion," he said.

"What's possible with the new knitting machines is truly amazing and offers great opportunities for wool to be used more widely.

"So in this capsule collection, which has been well received at trade shows in Europe recently, whave reversible knitted hoodies and trousers, knitted jackets and stylish knitted dresses".

The collection comprises four outfits, which ultimately showcase the latest knitting technology from Shima Seiki as well as Woolmark-certified Merino wool yarns.

The new capsule collection is designed to provide an inspiration for manufacturers and brands along the textile supply chain to develop innovative garments not only in the protective workwear market but also for the urban fashion sector popular with millennials.



The concept for the collection was the idea of the global authority on wool, The Woolmark Company, and Creative Director of Shima Seiki Italia, Vittorio Branchizio.

"Changes in the market have led to a new desire for practical and durable clothing that provides a level of safety and utility, while retaining a stylish aesthetic," The Woolmark Company's research and Development Manager for Europe, Birgit Gahlen said.

