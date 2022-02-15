GRDC gets new boss

THE GRAINS Research and Development Corporation has appointed a new managing director with over 25 years' experience in the grains industry to replace departing boss Anthony Williams after a lengthy recruitment process.

The GRDC welcomed Nigel Hart, who has extensive industry experience with grain accumulation and logistics businesses such as GrainCorp and Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), to replace Mr Williams who quit suddenly in May last year.

Mr Hart will officially start in the role on April 4, taking over from interim MD Cathie Warburton.

GRDC chairman John Woods said Mr Hart's appointment was the result of a comprehensive search which started all the way back in June last year following Mr Williams' departure.

"We are pleased to have Nigel joining GRDC as a high calibre leader with more than 25 years' experience," Mr Woods said.

He said Mr Hart fitted in well with GRDC's vision for the future.

"Strategically GRDC is well positioned to continue to deliver effective and efficient research, development and extension (RD&E) and Nigel's experience and understanding of the grains sector both within Australian and internationally will add significant value.

"The GRDC Board is confident that Nigel's management and strategic business skills and extensive agricultural sector networks will ensure a smooth leadership transition that supports the ongoing delivery of impactful RD&E outcomes for Australian grain growers."

Mr Woods thanked Ms Warburton for her time in the top job during the executive recruitment campaign.

Ms Warburton will now return to her position as GRDC general manager people, communications and governance.

Mr Hart said he was looking to hit the ground running.

"Within Australia and internationally GRDC is recognised for spearheading cutting-edge research, development and extension in the grains sector and I am thrilled to have an opportunity to be a part of that," Mr Hart said.

"I have had a long involvement with the Australian grains sector - at many levels from on-farm experiences to working as Global Director for an international agribusiness organisation with destination markets across Asia, Europe, South America and the United States.

"I hope my experience and understanding of the grains sector will add value to GRDC and together with GRDC staff we will continue to drive innovation and best practice in Australia's grain sector."

Grain grower groups welcomed the news, saying they looked forward to being able to work through key issues with a new leader.

Grain Producers Australia RD and E spokesperson, Andrew Weidemann said his organisation was excited at the opportunity to work closely with Mr Hart and ensure there was good value for grain growers' levy payments that form a large part of the GRDC's budget.

"GPA has engaged with the GRDC board and executive constructively on the process behind this appointment, following the previous MD's unexpected departure after six-months," Mr Weidemann said.

"We now look forward to meeting with Mr Hart once he starts in this important leadership role, in early April, to discuss our immediate priorities for growers and set a clear direction for the future.

"In particular, we need to be confident his skill and experience will be applied to the role, to ensure the corporation's operating culture has a steadfast commercial focus on delivering greater value and returns to levy-paying grain producers, from our RD and E investments, to boost our productivity, profitability and sustainability."

