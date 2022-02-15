Historic Jockwar's speedy sale

Historic Jockwar, on the shores of Lake Alexandrina, has sold with an unconditional sale achieved two weeks earlier than the original advertised closure of expressions of interest.



No sale price has been given for the 272-hectare property owned by the McFarlane family for 110 years.

The station, which sits on the banks of Lake Alexandrina, was first established by Allan McFarlane in 1910, and once boasted more than 5000ha of sheep grazing country.

Today, up to 100 beef breeders can be run on the property at Wellington East, owned by Brenton and Sue Hicks.

Sue is a McFarlane descendant. The new owners have not been disclosed.

At the end of the property's one-kilometre driveway is the grand Jockwar Homestead, surrounded by wide verandahs and manicured gardens.

The limestone homestead was built in 1910, with jarrah floors, high ceilings, generous rooms and cellar, but has since been updated "with all the modern comforts", including a major renovation in 2008.

It has five bedrooms plus study, 4.5 bathrooms, three living areas, and swimming pool. Although smaller, Jockwar still has two kilometres of lake frontage and a private jetty.

It has hosted many weddings and functions, and also has a 90-tree olive grove.

The property also holds a River Murray water licence and four 10ha centre pivots sites were installed about 20 years ago, but are currently not in use.



Expressions of interest were due to close on February 22 but the agents said they were swamped by interest.



Agent Jesse Manuel of Colliers in conjunction with Dee-Anne Hunt of Williams Luxury said the property achieved overwhelming interest from a diverse range of buyer groups including Adelaide-based investors, downsizing farmers and pastoralists as well as interstate buyers seeking a tree-change.

"As expected, within a few days of Jockwar hitting the market we were swamped with enquiry and requests for inspections", said Jesse Manuel, Colliers director of agribusiness transactions Jesse Manuel said.



He said Jockwar's quick sale demonstrated the strength of the regional lifestyle property market.



"Buyers that were once firm on purchasing properties within 30-45 minutes of a city are now taking serious consideration of what some of SA's regions have to offer."

He said the interest was also underpinned by the booming agricultural land market.