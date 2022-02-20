Top wool and prime lamb producer

Wirrilla, an outstanding property located in the tightly held district of Georgetown in the west Bundaleer Hills, is on the market again.



It is nestled among established tree belts and rolling hills and last came on the market a few years ago after being the same family's hands for almost a century.

This time the property is being offered as a whole or in two lots by Wardle Co. Real Estate.

There is a total area of 1020 hectares (2521 acres) with approximately 360 hectares (889ac) arable.

An expected price guide has not been disclosed.

It was established as a mixed farming enterprise and has been running as a sheep grazing property in recent years, having sown pastures and good fertiliser history.

The property has been conservatively managed and is renowned for its high yielding wool and prime lamb production.

There are 32 paddocks, with water to all main paddocks. The Bundaleer Creek runs approximately two kilometres through the property.



As a whole the property includes 1020 hectares (2521 acres).



Lot 1 is the house block, Wirrilla South 455.24ha (1125ac).



Lot 2 is Wirrilla North 564.94ha (1396ac).



Wirrilla South has the four-bedroom home, a four-stand shearing shed with yards, old shearers quarters, machinery/hay shed, machinery shed/workshop, raised barn and cattle yards.

Wirrilla enjoys an annual average rainfall of 525mm with highly productive red/brown loam soils.



The property is well fenced for rotation grazing.

It also boasts excellent water with a mixture of bores wells and dams and natural springs.

The property is well fenced with laneways.

Expressions of interest are due to be lodged by Thursday, March 3 unless sold prior.

For more information contact James Wardle on 0407 362105 or Martin Stringer on 0417 897159.

