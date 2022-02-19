New guide boosts Queensland's $264m pulse industry

Queensland researchers have developed Australia's most comprehensive guide for storing pulses and managing pests, which will support the state's rapidly expanding multi-million dollar chickpea and pulses industry.

The Pulse Storage Best Management Practice Guide is the result of three years of research and collaboration by scientists from the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries with producers and industry partners, involving extensive field trials and laboratory testing, as well as an exhaustive review of published information.



Agriculture Minister Mark Furner said the guide would help growers maximise profitability and further strengthen Queensland's reputation for supplying premium quality, pest-free pulses in a highly competitive international market.



"Maintaining the highest quality and the best prices relies heavily on how pulses are stored after harvest," Mr Furner said.

"The new guide will be a key reference manual for pulse growers, exporters and other stakeholders, with a wealth of information about hygiene, aeration and fumigation for the storage of pulses."



Mr Furner said they made a commitment to invest $1 million to fill the knowledge gaps in pulse storage and this new guide delivered on that.



Most pulses grown in Australia are exported, earning almost $2 billion annually, with Queensland's chickpeas and mungbeans valued at around $264 million in 2020-21.



AgForce Grains president Brendan Taylor said it was a big supporter and promoter of the growth in pulse production, particularly given the exciting market diversification that the commodity offered.

"Queensland's grain producers are well placed to capitalise on these opportunities, and this guide supports them to best store their harvest and grow our industry further," Mr Taylor said.

PB Agrifoods owner and managing director Peter Brodie said the collaboration benefitted the industry.



"This is a great example of government and industry working together to facilitate valuable research and publish information to help ensure the pulse industry continues to be able to export top quality produce to our customers worldwide."



The new pulse storage guide is available at daf.qld.gov.au

