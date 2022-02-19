Global dairy prices surge continues

The surge in global dairy prices continued at auction on Tuesday with pundits now tipping the higher prices to roll into next season.



The Global Dairy Trade price index was up 4.2 per cent in the auction - the third consecutive rise above 4pc.

Prices were up for all commodities, with skim milk powder leading the way, up 6pc.

The key whole milk powder price hit an eight-year high.

Westpac senior agri economist Nathan Penny said global dairy prices were on a tear.



"Indeed, prices are surging well beyond what we previously expected," he said.

READ MORE: Fonterra announces 20c a kilogram milk solids step up to $7.30



The ongoing price strength has prompted the bank to lift its forecast New Zealand farmgate milk price for 2022/23 by $NZ1 a kilogram milk solids to $NZ8.50/kg MS.

The price surge is being driven by plummeting global supply.

"On the global dairy supply side, essentially everything that could go wrong has gone wrong," Mr Penny said.



"Over the year to date, bad New Zealand weather has slammed the brakes on New Zealand dairy production.



"Indeed, we now expect New Zealand production to fall by 3pc compared to last season."



Mr Penny said a similar combination of bad weather and high feed and other costs had hit production in other key exporters such as the European Union and United States.



"We can now add Ukraine-Russia tensions to the supply mix," he said.



READ MORE: Export dairy prices continue hot trot



ASB economist Nat Keall agreed with the upbeat market assessment.

"To re-use a phrase that is becoming frequently exhausted: dairy prices have enjoyed another whopping auction," he said.

"All-up, price gains over the first couple of months of 2022 have been widespread and sustained so that the overall GDT index is now only a few points shy of its previous record high back in 2013."



The key question was how much would supply recover next season and take some of the heat out of prices, he said.

Want to read more stories like this?

Sign up below to receive our e-newsletter delivered fresh to your email in-box twice a week.