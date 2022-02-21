Tetraploid ryegrass tops Forage Value Index

Base AR37 tetraploid perennial ryegrass from DLF Seeds has again topped Dairy Australia's Forage Value Index.



The 2022 update of the FVI was released this month.

The FVI rating system helps Australian dairy producers make better-informed decisions when choosing a perennial ryegrass cultivar.



It provides an accurate, reliable and independent assessment of the potential economic benefit of perennial ryegrass cultivars in different dairy regions of south-east Australia.



The FVI is calculated by multiplying a cultivar's dry matter performance value (PV) by its economic value (EV).



Base AR37 perennial ryegrass topped the rankings across all four regions tested: south-west Victoria, Gippsland, northern Victoria and Tasmania.



DLF Seeds national sales and marketing manager Jason Agars said this was a fantastic result for the Australian-bred cultivar.



"The performance of Base AR37 in our conditions is exceptional and its fit across farming systems in southern Australia continues to expand," he said.



"In the current environment, with strong milk and red meat markets, it makes a lot of sense to choose the variety that will drive the most productivity."



The AR37 endophyte provides Base with the best balance of pasture production and persistence, insect control, higher tiller density over time and increased total dry matter production compared with ryegrass cultivars containing AR1 or nil endophyte.



DLF Seeds national product development manager Isaac Berry said AR37 took ryegrass pasture persistence to a "premium level" providing protection against Argentine stem weevil, pasture mealy bug, African black beetle and root aphid.



"Autumn recovery is a true standout for Base AR37, and this can be attributed to AR37 providing protection during critical times allowing Base to maintain a high tiller density and recover faster when the autumn break occurs," he said.



Meeniyan, Vic, dairy farmer Tim Calder said several years ago, African Black Beetle appeared on his farm decimating Italian and some permanent ryegrass pastures.



"I wanted a tetraploid perennial that was persistent, palatable and responsive to summer and early autumn rains," he said.



"Having evaluated several varieties on our farm, I now use Base AR37 perennial ryegrass almost exclusively in our pasture improvement program.



"A particular feature of it is its persistency, I have many paddocks untouched for over five years, and its ability to maintain feed quality into the early summer.



"It has also been a reliable performer in producing good quality silage in large quantities with up to three cuts on some out paddocks."

Base AR37 has been the number one performer on the FVI for five consecutive years from 2018 to 2022.



More information on the Australian Forage Value Index can be found at the Dairy Australia website.

