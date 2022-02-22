Upton Farms expected to fetch at least $70m

+11























MORE GALLERIES

Greg Upton's 2668-hectares in the heart of the New England region is expected to make at least $70 million and perhaps $80m.

Meares & Associates is marketing the aggregation at Niangala, NSW, as a whole or in four separate lots. Its online auction will open on April 14 and close the following day.



Meares & Associates chief executive Chris Meares said high-end properties in the New England region were making $20,000 to $25,000 a cow area.

"It's estimated Upton Farms will run up to 4000 cows, so it's not hard to work out a rough price," he said.

"Given the shortage of quality properties for sale, and the strong demand for the same, it is expected that Upton Farms will sell at above land market rates, reflecting yields being achieved from such high volume production levels."



Upton Farms runs a backgrounding and fattening operation providing premium grass-fed beef to national and international outlets.



Mr Upton said an extensive pasture renovation program had paid dividends.



"From October this year, given average seasons, I believe the operation will run 7000 steers at an entry weight of 400 kilograms (2.8million kg total) to fatten into high weight steers," he said.



"It is anticipated that there will be a significant draft of finished steers early next year to be sold, allowing for the final sowing of approximately 440ha of fescue-mix pastures."

Alternatively, Mr Meares said, the aggregation could run a breeding operation, selling calves as weaners in the autumn.

"It's a dynamic network of farms, all with slightly different features, providing the ability to breed or fatten cattle, or for that matter, produce prime lambs 12 months of the year," Mr Meares said.



READ MORE: Don't miss a thing. Stay up to date with our special property newsletter

The portfolio dates back to 1962 with the purchase of Pindari Tops by Roy Upton, followed by Alpha, Foxdale, Billy Creek and, more recently, Brislington.

The 408ha Alpha has an estimated carrying capacity of 8,976 dry sheep equivalents, the 524ha Billy Creek is put at 10,480 DSE, the 425ha Foxdale is 8,500 DSE, the 675ha Pindari Tops is 13,500 DSE and 658ha Brislington is 14,476. It adds up to a total estimated carrying capacity of 55,932 DSE across the aggregation.

Alpha, Pindari Tops and Billy Creek are about 5 kilometres apart, while Brislington is approximately 18km away.



The aggregation is run as a whole with just three permanent staff members, reflecting its ease of operation, but Mr Meares said each of the properties could be run as standalone enterprises.

"I've never seen 6500 acres so even in terms of pastures," Mr Meares said.

"Each of the farms has an excellent house and cattle yards.

"The whole place is immaculate, from the houses to the fences. I haven't seen any weeds on it, the old sheds you might see on most farms or even fallen boughs.

"They really are extraordinary model farms."

Benchmarking consultancy firm Agripath ranked Upton Farms number one for feed grown, conversion of feed grown, and income per hectare per 100 millimetres of rainfall.

Pastures are a highly-developed, all-year fattening mix including ryegrass and clover dominant pastures plus winter-strong fescues, Mr Meares said.

Their performance is underpinned by what Mr Meares described as "one of the most extensive fertiliser histories of any property in the New England."

Soil testing has been conducted annually for pH and nutrition, with fertiliser matched to demand and capital applications made to reach optimum levels.



The rainfall is also in Upton Farms' favour. Perched atop the Great Dividing Range, the average annual rainfall across the aggregation is lowest at 850mm at Brislington and highest, at 1200mm, at Alpha.

Mr Meares said the high rainfall, high altitude, soft basalt soils, and spring-fed water systems with around 180 dams, were matched with high-quality infrastructure.



"Man-made improvements include excellent fencing and subdivision, outstanding pastures and a network of laneways and operating improvements," he said.



"The properties all have excellent residential improvements, including the architecturally-designed four-bedroom brick main homestead on Alpha, with three other excellent homes on Pindari Tops, Billy Creek and Brislington."

The team of three running the property under Mr Upton's ownership had done a great job, Mr Meares said, and the aggregation was well positioned for ongoing profitability under the same system.

"Mr Upton has indicated that he would enjoy a continuing role as a consultant if required," Mr Meares said.

Contact Meares & Associates chief executive Chris Meares on 0414 770 703.

Love agricultural news? Sign up to our free daily newsletter and start your day with all the latest in ag.

