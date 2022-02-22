Cattle Australia the new peak body for grass-fed producers

Grass-fed cattle producers are one step closer to seeing a national, unified and influential voice for the industry, with the name and governance arrangements now agreed for the new peak body set to launch on July 1.



Cattle Australia will be the name of the new entity and board of directors and a policy advisory council will govern it.

The nine-person board will consist of seven democratically-elected directors who will in turn appoint two skills-based directors. Directors will then elect a chair.

The Policy Advisory Council will comprise fifteen directly-elected levy-paying producers from identified Meat & Livestock Australia Regional Advisory Council regions and eight State Farming Organisation representatives, appointed by their respective SFO, with oversight of an independent chair.

Andrew Macaulay, the chair of the steering committee guiding the restructure, said the governance arrangements would allow Cattle Australia to deliver clear leadership and direction for the industry through a more effective model of national producer representation.

"Cattle Australia will build on the important work undertaken by Cattle Council of Australia - the current Australian peak cattle organisation - but with its new governance structure, it will broaden its representative base, to represent the interests of all Australian grass-fed cattle producers," said Mr Macaulay.

"It will be the national peak industry council, uniting levy payers and engaging with cattle producers and industry stakeholders so that it can advocate on important matters to the industry, lead and direct policy development and its implementation, and protect the profitability, competitiveness and future of the cattle industry."

Mr Macaulay said producers would be encouraged to provide feedback as part of consultation activities due to commence in March.

"The grass-fed cattle industry is already a significant contributor to Australian agriculture and employs thousands of people," he said. "However, to help the agriculture sector realise the goal of $100 billion by 2030, the grass-fed sector needs to elevate our national policy priorities and advocacy efforts.



"Cattle Australia will drive this by empowering producers, providing leadership, and creating value in areas where producers cannot succeed by working alone - by working together, we'll grow together."



