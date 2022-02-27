Silvan launches rechargeable trolley sprayer

Silvan has released a new rechargeable trolley sprayer that offers all the convenience of a powered sprayer while remaining portable.

The Spotpak Redline 25-litre trolley sprayer is ideal for herbicides, fertilisers and basic pesticides.



Equipped with a 12-volt pump, it provides consistent spraying without the tiresome effort required by a manual hand or backpack sprayer.



The trailed design means it is easy to pull the Redline out of the shed for small spot spray jobs when needed, along with the capability to cover large house blocks.



The sprayer is the second member of Silvan's S Power range, which uses the same lithium ion battery as the existing 12L rechargeable backpack and represents the beginning of a new family of rechargeable sprayers.



It offers all the convenience of a powered sprayer built on a trolley for easy portability providing hours of use without being plugged into an external power source.



The battery charge lasts for about three tanks of chemical.



The sprayer is suitable for small acreage property maintenance, landscape gardeners, pest control, as well as general agricultural spraying applications.



Among its features are two large, 265mm Ezi-Glide wheels and a 12V spot spraying Pak pump which delivers 1.25L/minute open flow or maximum 45psi powered by a rechargeable 12V battery.



The spot spray gun consists of a 550mm extendable stainless steel lance with adjustable cone nozzle. Also included is a six metre long delivery hose.



The fully portable trailed unit has a 25mm drain bung for easy cleaning.



An optional three nozzle boom kit with a 1.5m spray swath can be fitted to the sprayer frame for convenient broadcast spraying.

