Serving up some of the best beef in the world

A relationship between a renowned chef and his beef supplier has given new depth to the phrase "paddock to plate" - and provided the opportunity for a Brisbane restaurant to serve some of the most extraordinary steak in the world.

When Will Cowper was asked to transfer from OTTO Ristorante in Sydney to lead the kitchen at the new OTTO Ristorante in Brisbane in 2016, he found the dining scene lacked access to the premium products he wanted on the menu.

"There wasn't anyone trying to grab something new and when I came up, I struggled with that," the top chef said.

Embracing the opportunity to bring a change of pace to the Brisbane dining scene, Mr Cowper wanted to support local producers when sourcing his meat - and not go to Sydney for it.

"Being the restaurant we are, we couldn't go with run-of-the-mill," he said.

"I wanted something new, exciting and premium."

At the time of relocating, Mr Cowper found the only beef he could source had a marble score 3, which could also be found in the supermarket.

But he wanted more - much more.

He contacted Rangers Valley, which is one of the world's most respected marbled beef producers.

A relationship evolved and the chef and the beef producer landed on a branded product, which they called "OTTO Reserve".

What made this unique was not the fact it was 100 per cent Black Angus or that it was 270-day grain-fed beef, but that Rangers Valley was willing to exclusively provide OTTO Ristorante with its 7+ marble score beef.

This is a rare score and previously reserved only for the homestead.

"We have premium beef with marble scores 7, 8 and even 9," Mr Cowper said

"From a 100 per cent Black Angus, this is almost unheard of.

"There is no one else around who does this.

"It is almost impossible."

A dining experience

Premium highly marbled beef from Rangers Valley is used at OTTO Ristorante in Brisbane

Using grain-fed beef was imperative for Mr Cowper, as it provides a consistency in flavour, tenderness and richness that he said was not achievable from grass-fed beef.

He said the result was a product that could provide an unsurpassed menu for OTTO Ristorante that had exceeded expectations.

"So many people think an Italian restaurant is not known for its steak," he said.

"But our customers say, hands down, it's the best steak they've eaten in their whole lives.

"And they come back because they can't get anything like it anywhere else."

Building relationships

Developing such a close relationship with beef producers has given Mr Cowper insight into the industry.

This has enabled him to guarantee a premium product on his menu and given him confidence in the animal's high standard of welfare by seeing and understanding all the processes from paddock to plate.

Prior to COVID-19, Rangers Reserve would regularly host chefs - including Mr Cowper - and distributors from all over the world.

It provided a tour of the abattoir, feedlot and farm and allowed them to stay in the homestead where they would dine on the beef.

Along with these visits, Mr Cowper maintains a strong relationship with the company through phone calls and emails.

"I feel so lucky to have that direct contact where I get to speak to them," he said.

"Typiclly what happens is I would speak to my supplier and they would speak to Rangers Valley about what I need.

"Whereas I just go direct and that is very rare. It's a great relationship."

Mr Cowper said it boosted his confidence by understanding Rangers Valley's deep knowledge and relationships with cattle farmers.

"Rangers Valley works with a lot of producers around the country - but only the best," he said.

"They can see an animal and work out which farmer it came from.

"And over the years, you get to know certain farmers' names."



Top quality

Featuring an exclusive marbled beef product does pose its challenges.

There is a limited supply and this ebbs and flows, thus requiring careful management by Mr Cowper and his team.

"We haven't ever run out, but we've come close - as the 7+ marbling is so rare we don't have an endless supply," he said.

"Fortunately, making the supply last aligns with our sustainability ethos.

"We use the whole beast and nothing is wasted.

"I get in all the cuts and portion it to how I want.

"This is time consuming, but I think it's important - as it comes down to reducing wastage and using the whole animal.

"I'm taking 14 to 15 different cuts, not just the loin for example.

"Many restaurants and consumers have the same cuts, such as cube roll, scotch fillet, eye fillet and sirloins.

"We have got them too and they fly out the door - that's also because they are a marble score 7.

"But outside of that, we have cuts people have never seen before and they love that.

"They want to experience beef in a new way, or in a way that isn't necessarily something they would cook with at home."



It is a win win

The relationship between OTTO Ristorante and Rangers Valley has paid dividends for both sides.

Not only has the restaurant built a reputation for serving some of the best steak in Australia, but it has also become Rangers Valley's flagship restaurant.

The company flies distributors from around the world to Brisbane, where they can visit the OTTO Ristorante kitchen, talk to Mr Cowper and taste their beef in a six-course degustation.

"They have become almost like family - I speak to them so often," Mr Cowper said.

"I even have the old chief executive officer still coming into the restaurant.

"The relationship has really given me insight into the wider beef industry as well.

"It's just that connection and they are such good people. I feel very lucky."

Mr Cowper said in a vote of confidence, so many people message him about his beef dishes on social media - even distributors and overseas interests.

He said they wanted to know how they could purchase it.

But that is just not possible.

