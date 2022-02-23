Extra nutritional benefits provided by grain-fed beef

Australian beef is recognised as being among the safest in the world, with stringent control systems guaranteeing quality since the 1990s.



But is grain-fed beef nutritious?

A healthy, balanced diet is something every Australian consumer strives for.

The Australian Dietary Guidelines recommend each person eats 65 grams per day of lean, cooked red meat.

In Australia, cattle are predominantly grass-fed and spend a short duration in feedlots.

But, nutritionally, grain-fed beef is a great source of protein, iron, zinc and vitamin B12.

Grain-fed beef is the main type of meat served in high-end restaurants due to its higher consistency of supply and quality.

The bulk of higher quality cuts come from grain-fed cattle, with deeper and more widespread marbling traits becoming more popular with consumers.

The deposition of intramuscular fat, known commonly as marbling, gives grain-fed beef superior tenderness, juiciness and flavour compared to other red meat proteins.

This sets Australian grain-fed beef apart from its grass-fed counterpart, as grain rations can be created to promote intramuscular fat deposition and provide a more nutritious diet for cattle than grass can.

Grain-fed beef contains 12 essential nutrients that are important for brain and muscle development, function, immunity and energy.



Low in trans fats and sodium

Trans fats are found naturally in meat and dairy products from ruminant animals, including cattle, sheep and goats.

These form naturally when bacteria in the animal's stomach digest grass.

Unlike plant-based "fake" meats, which contain various additives and are highly processed, naturally-occurring ruminant trans fats are not considered unhealthy.

Red meat is also low in sodium, and has no artificial flavours or preservatives.

It is gluten-free and naturally packed with essential nutrients.

Loaded with vitamins for blood health

Grain-fed beef is a good source of Vitamin B12, which is an essential nutrient that is important for blood formation, the brain and nervous system.

Vitamin B3 - otherwise known as niacin - helps lower cholesterol, ease arthritis and boost brain function.

Vitamin B6 aids blood formation and energy metabolism.

Another important nutrient in grain-fed beef is Haem Iron, which is the most bioavailable form of iron.

Iron is used by the body to carry oxygen in the blood and is essential for growth and brain function, wellbeing and immunity.

Red meat has more iron than both poultry and fish, and it is better absorbed by the body than that from plant foods, such as spinach.

Iron-rich foods, such as grain-fed beef, are recommended for babies from six months of age because getting the right amount of iron is important for growth and development.

Eating red meat three to four times each week makes it easier for young women to meet their iron needs - which are twice that of men.

Rich in minerals

Minerals are essential for our health, and grain-fed beef is particularly rich in zinc.

According to the Australian National Health and Medical Research Council's (NHRM) Nutrient Reference Values, zinc is a major player in the creation of DNA, growth of cells, building proteins, healing damaged tissue and supporting a healthy immune system.

Grain-fed beef also includes selenium, which is a nutrient critical in maintaining metabolism and thyroid functions.

Packed with protein

Grain-fed beef is a great source of protein, which is an essential macronutrient.

According to a study by the University of Wollongong, 100g of cooked red meat contains 28-36g of protein.

The protein is highly digestible, at about 94 per cent - compared to the digestibility of 78 per cent in beans and 86 per cent in whole wheat.

Protein from grain-fed beef is also packed with essential amino acids.

How much should be eaten?

It is recommended that Australians eat red meat three to four times per week in a balanced diet.

This will provide enough iron as advised for good health.

If consumers follow the recommended daily intake of red meat, lean grain-fed beef is a healthy source of nutrition.

It is packed with vitamins and minerals that are essential for our bodies.

Tender, juicy and available all year-round, grain-fed beef is a nutritious part of the everyday Australian diet.

The variety of choices that consumers have available means there's beef for every palate, budget and occasion.