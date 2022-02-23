Getting antimicrobial use right in the feedlot sector

The feedlot sector has upped the ante on the use of antimicrobial medications.

From this month, the antimicrobial stewardship program is auditable under the National Feedlot Accreditation Scheme (NFAS).

The aim is to further the adoption of the program across the nation and promote the responsible use and recording of antimicrobials.

Good stewardship will ensure antimicrobial product efficacy and prolonged effectiveness for the feedlot sector, according to veterinarian Tony Batterham.

He said the framework of the stewardship program was underpinned by:

Best practice in antimicrobial use;

Responsibility in use - including "reduce" with preventative measures, "refine" to more targeted use and "replace" with non-antibiotics where possible;



A review of current use and control practices and how to improve these; and



Infection prevention and control.

The Australian Lot Feeders' Association (ALFA) and Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) have developed training modules for feedlot operators, managers and staff to support the implementation of robust antimicrobial stewardship plans.

ALFA President, Barb Madden, said antimicrobials played an important role in helping feedlots manage the health and welfare of cattle.

"ALFA and MLA are dedicated to preserving the effectiveness of antimicrobials and protecting human and animal health by promoting responsible antimicrobial use," she said.

"Antimicrobial stewardship describes practices and protocols designed to reduce the need for antimicrobial use and to ensure that when antimicrobials are required, they are used in a way that maximises efficacy and minimises adverse effects - including the development of antimicrobial resistance."

The ALFA-MLA online training course is aligned with the Antimicrobial Stewardship Guidelines for the Australian cattle feedlot industry and is designed to help feedlot teams to implement robust decisions when it comes to the use of antimicrobials.

The online course is available via the Feedlot TECH Online Training Hub at no charge and takes about four hours to complete.