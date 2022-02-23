Direct membership model a winner for ALFA

The Australian Lot Feeders' Association (ALFA) is the peak national body representing the Australian cattle feedlot industry.

The Association is mandated by the Federal Government to represent all Australian lot feeders.

But the organisation proudly operates via a direct membership model, whereby feedlots choose to be a member of ALFA voluntarily.

Through the tireless work of ALFA's councillors, committee members and staff, the association works towards delivering a profitable and sustainable feedlot industry that is recognised and valued by the community for producing quality grain-fed beef to the highest ethical, environmental, humane and animal welfare standards - each and every day.

Not only is ALFA working hard, but so too are lot feeders.

The latest results of the National Accredited Feedlot Survey, coordinated by ALFA and Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA), found that during the July to September 2021 quarter, there were 1,119,093-head of cattle on feed nationally.

That represented a utlisation rate of close to 80 per cent.

It is pleasing to know that the approximately 380 National Feedlot Accreditation Scheme (NFAS) accredited feedlots across the country are enjoying a strong demand for their product.

Given the direct membership model, ALFA is keen to ensure as many NFAS feedlots as possible are connected to industry news and changes in policy - and have access to training and networking opportunities, to ensure we maintain a strong representation of feedlots and enhance the collective progression of our sector.

Members are kept abreast of ALFA's activities, deliverables and achievements for each year through its Annual General Meeting and via the "Year in Review" publication.

There are also fortnightly e-newsletters and general communications during the year.

Proudly, ALFA's direct membership already represents more than 84 per cent of Australian cattle feedlots, in terms of number of cattle on feed.

We aspire to reach 100 per cent direct representation and I encourage any lot feeder not currently a member to explore the many benefits - direct and indirect - of being a member of the peak industry association.

To find out more about becoming a member of ALFA, visit here, or feel free to call the ALFA office and speak to me, one of the team, or to get in touch with your local ALFA councillor.