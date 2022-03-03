Black beautiful soils and all set up

+7















MORE GALLERIES

South of Narromine, Lockdale has been meticulously managed, maintained and improved by the Woods family since 1929.



Ray White Rural Dubbo agent Brian McAneney said while the structure of improvements and infrastructure was admirable and a credit to the family, the real treasure lay beneath the surface.



"Underpinning the property is its productive black soils, well drained and having that Belah/Myall mix so often sought after," Mr McAneney said.

Those soils at are primarily black loams with underlying clay but he said there were also small areas of red loams.



A cropper's delight, the 1236-hectare Lockdale is largely open country, level, rising to a gentle slope.



Mr McAneney said the property was extremely well drained to the south, with two natural reservoirs, and also has three large laser-levelled paddocks.



The vendor estimates that 84.7 per cent of Lockdale is arable and Mr McAneney said the normal cropping program was to sow half the farm to cereals and leave the other half fallow.

But it's not all about crops. Traditionally a sheep property, the Woods family have traded steers in the last few years, running up to 150 head.



Mr McAneneny said the three-stand shearing shed equipped with Sunbeam electric overhead units was in original condition.



"It has stood the test of time, being still a very solid structure," he said.



To make operations simple, there are steel yards with a capacity of 3000 grown sheep, including a two-way draft with two filling pens.

Cattle can be yarded in either of two sets of steel yards. Those at the shed have a 250-head capacity, with a near-new Red River crush on a concreted race. The southern cattle yards are a five-year-old, 100-head Red River set with crush and loading race.



Mr McAneney said the annual average rainfall of 525 millimetres or 21 inches fell in both winter and summer, sustaining crops and pastures year-round. In fact, he said, water was a real feature of Lockdale.



"The property is extremely well watered with 11 dams enjoying excellent catchment due to natural fall and drains," he said.



Lockdale also has a 4.2-megalitre high-security stock and domestic system, with water pumped under pressure from the Macquarie River.



The water is metered and is pumped to a 200,000 litre Rhino tank with a liner, which then feeds troughs and the homestead's garden.

The three-bedroom brick veneer homestead with recently-replaced Colorbond roof is set in established lawns and gardens.



Other infrastructure includes a 700 tonne grain storage shed, a grain and machinery shed with another 300t of capacity and an extra 840t of capacity spread across 11 silos.

There are also several vast storage sheds and a workshop.

Lockdale will be auctioned on March 15. Mr McAneney said while it was impossible to offer a realistic price guidance a bare block 20 minutes away had sold for $2390 an acre last week.



Contact Ray White Rural Dubbo agent Brian McAneney on 0417 277 424.

Love agricultural news? Sign up to our free daily newsletter and start your day with all the latest in ag.

