Dairy Innovation Challenge launched

South-west Victorian dairy farmers can share their innovations and win up to $4000 with the launch of the region's first Dairy Innovation Challenge.



The challenge, an initiative of the DemoDAIRY Foundation (DDF) in partnership with Great South Coast Food and Fibre and Elders, was officially launched on Wednesday during the Cream of the Crop conference visit to Apostle Whey Cheese.

It aims to unearth ideas and innovations that solve problems in the dairy industry.



The challenge is offering up to $4000 in prizemoney and support to further develop ideas in milk harvesting, farm operations and management, fodder production and harvesting, sustainability and the environment.

These innovations can be in use now or an idea that requires additional research and development.

The challenge is being delivered by the Warrnambool-based entrepreneur development and support business, Regional Rising, and is open to individual farmers and service providers, and agribusiness companies connected to the dairy and grazing industries.

INNOVATION CHALLENGE: Ralph Leutton, Julian Benson from Apostle Whey Cheese with Cream of the Crop organisers Renata Cumming, Lucy Collins and Chloe Brown.

DDF board member Maggie Leutton said the challenge would give people an opportunity to promote new ideas, start businesses, improve efficiency, and reduce the environmental impact of the dairy industry.

"We're looking for good ideas with potential; not necessarily something that is commercial but something that will make life easier and more profitable for dairy farmers," Mrs Leutton said.

"The challenge will be able to help further develop the ideas."

Innovation Challenge coordinator and Regional Rising CEO Paul Dillon said entrants would be asked to detail a problem they have identified and how they have or plan to solve it.

A panel will review the submissions with prizes awarded to the innovations with the best potential to improve farm profitability.

Selected finalists will be invited to participate in an intensive short program to identify the best accelerator program to assist them to share their innovations or turn them into a new business or product.

"It's all about sharing good ideas around the industry," Mr Dillon said.

In launching the Challenge, DDF chairman Ralph Leutton described Apostle Whey Cheese as a significant example of innovation creating a legacy.



"They took an innovative step from supplying milk to producing product, but it wasn't the only step; there have been so many innovations since," he said.

"We encourage people to always be innovative in your thinking. This is the legacy we will leave for the industry."

Farmers can enter now at www.dairyinnovationchallenge.com.au. Nominations close on March 30.



